Chandigarh: Cong president, workers injured amid lathicharge during protest over Hathras

Police using water cannons on Congress workers in Chandigarh on Friday. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

Congress Chandigarh unit held a protest against the Hathras rape and murder incident Friday, under the leadership of Chandigarh Congress President Pardeep Chhabra. The protesting Congress workers were stopped by the Chandigarh Police, which had put up barricades. To disperse the protesting Congress leaders and workers, who were marching towards BJP headquarters from Sector 34, police resorted to the use of water cannons and charged cane on the protestors.

Chhabra said that Friday, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped by the UP police near UP-Delhi border as they were on their way to meet the family of the Hathras rape and murder victim.

Raising questions on UP government, Chhabra said that at first, the victim was not given security and police assistance. Then, there was an unduly long delay in registration of the FIR and probe.

“Even after the death of the victim Dalit girl, the family was denied the right to cremation of their daughter and the victim’s body was hastily burnt on funeral pyre by UP cops in the middle of the night,” he said in a statement.

Chandigarh Congress questioned the manner in which the victim’s native village has been sealed and turned into a fortress. “Is there Jungleraaj now in Uttar Pradesh? And what is it that the Yogi government trying to hide from public view?”, questioned Chhabra. A statement issued by Chandigarh Congress said, “During Friday’s protest, water canons and lathis were used on the protesting Congress workers and leaders in which Chandigarh Congress President Pardeep Chhabra, along with Vishal Attri, Prempal Chauhan, Youth Congress President Love Kumar and Mahila workers including Premlata, Pammi and many others were injured.”

The Congress leaders also raised questions on the silence of Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, Mayor Raj Bala Malik and leaders and other women leaders of the BJP on the issue.

