Chandigarh Confidential: The popular bhenji

The popular bhenji

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s sister Manpreet Kaur first made her presence felt when she gave a stirring speech after her brother was anointed the Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate following a phone-in poll. She returned to limelight after Mann’s marriage, chaperoning her sister-in-law everywhere. The party leaders and workers all seem to be very fond of her. It was evident at Jalandhar the other day when they greeted her with bouquets. Later, Jalandhar central MLA Raman Arora posted pictures of Kaur and her husband at his residence. While the women in the family showered flowers on her, the grateful MLA gushed on FB: “Honorable Chief Minister of Punjab at our home today. Warm welcome to Bhagwant Mann’s sister Manpreet Kaur and brother-in-law on their arrival….” Needless to say, the Jalandharis were immensely touched by this devotion.

Dyed in saffron

There is no dearth of devoted-to-the-party politicians in Punjab. Now take the case of BJP leader Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa. The saffron party may not have fared very well at the hustings but not a day passes without Bajwa posting videos of his opinions on matters of the state or pictures of his meetings with party workers. But what is most touching is his undiluted affection for the BJP. The erstwhile Congressman can’t get over the goodness of the saffron party, and its organisational discipline. “There is never any dispute over leadership in the party,” he gushed to one interviewer. To another, he waxed eloquent about the panna pramukhs and the deadlines given by the party. The admiration in his look moistened the eyes of many.