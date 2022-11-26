Chandigarh Confidential | Couple dancing to ‘Aa Jaane Jaan’ takes Internet by storm

Last week, a dancing couple took the Internet by storm. The video of the two swaying to the famous Bollywood number “Aa Jaane Jaan” soon went viral and got more than a million views. Several channels picked up the video of what they called an “elderly Sikh couple”.

Well, most Chandigarhians who saw the video instantly exclaimed, “Gilly!”. Well, that’s how golfers address the not-so-elderly but white-bearded Birender Singh Gill, 63, and his wife Amarjyot, 59. The two had gone for dinner to the house of retired Haryana cop Satyender Singh at his Sector 8 residence when this song was played and they decided to groove to it.

“It was an impromptu dance and one of our friends Robin Nakai captured it,” says Gill, who has been president of the Chandigarh Golf Club five times. “I told Robin not to put it on Facebook, he kept his word and posted it on Instagram instead,” Gill laughs.

The couple say they have lost count of the calls and messages they received from across the world. “We were just enjoying what we love and people loved the way we danced,” says Gill. Among the first to call were their two sons, Danish, a GST commissioner, and Harivansh, who is based in Canada.

Amarjyot recounts how they have been waltzing ever since they got married at Hotel Mountview in 1983. Hailing from Bathinda, she had just graduated from a college in Dalhousie when she tied the knot with Gill. It was an arranged match but the two bonded over their love for retro songs, especially those filmed on Helen, and dance among other things. Who knew one day it would get them instant Internet fame.

Board at your peril

The Vande Bharat and now the new Shatabdi Express coaches have started playing quite a snide little trick on their passengers. It’s largely due to the automatic door closers that only open and close at platforms of the stations where the trains halt.

While this is a step to ensure safety of passengers but it has some inadvertent fallouts too as a TTE in Vande Bharat explained the other day. The train, which plies between Una and Delhi, has the maximum rush of passengers on Chandigarh-Delhi-Chandigarh section.

He said there is such a scramble to board the train that the elderly people often find it difficult to get onboard with luggage in the few minutes that the train stops in Chandigarh. Also, there have been times when people who have come to drop passengers and help them with their luggage have ended up getting stuck on the train after the doors closed and could get off only at the next stop Ambala. Perhaps the railways could consider a longer stop in Chandigarh to solve the problem of these unsolicited passengers.