Chandigarh Confidential: Lady cadets at NDA gladden hearts

Officers first

A recent photo of the first batch of lady cadets at the National Defence Academy (NDA) is a sight to gladden every heart. Young, feisty and bright, these cadets look fighting fit. But what seems to have caught everyone’s attention is their zero hair cut. We are told they did it of their own accord. These gutsy girls prove that gender has ceased to matter in the Indian armed forces. And in their crisp uniforms, they are officer cadets first, women later. The readers will be happy to note that among these cadets is Shanan Dhaka, a former student of Army Public School at Chandimandir. Here is more power to all of them!

Shergill vs Shergill

The newly anointed BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill is a master of rhetoric, very sharp ones at that. People close to him are wondering how he will now use it against the very party that he had been representing for years. Only this year, addressing a presser with Navjot Singh Sidhu, he had quipped, “Congress is a party that believes jaan jaye par vachan na jaye, but BJP believes vote aye us ke baad voter aur vachan sab bhaad mein jaye.” Besides these puns, the debonair politician from Jalandhar is very fond of pumping iron. Shergill is one of those rare politicians from Punjab who can perhaps boast of a three-pack, if not a six-pack. Be it sun or shine, he hits the gym every day with some fancy weights and equipment. Buddies include the likes of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and cricketer Virat Kohli. When not lawyering or playing the spokesman, he enjoys doing live videos. After seeing him rooting for Congress for years, it will be interesting to see him bat for BJP now.

Pictures never lie?

After the Punjab CM’s ‘Riwaaz’ remark on farmers and others taking the protest route to get their demands met, many union leaders have embarked on a new project of sorts. Every day, they release a picture or video showing an AAP leader sitting on dharna with them in the not very distant past. Protesting unions who visit Dreamland colony in Sangrur, where the CM has his private residence, have routinely started carrying flex sheets of such pictures along with pre-poll announcements during their dharnas. Supporters of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal recently released pictures of various AAP MLAs sitting on roads. Now farmers on dharna at Pakho Kenchian toll plaza in Barnala have also released an old video of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and few other MLAs staging a protest along with them in 2019. As Kulwant Singh Bhadaur, a protester at the toll plaza, put it, “They can’t accuse us of squatting on roads, for they too sat with us when in opposition.” And no one knows it better than a farmer that as you sow, so shall you reap.