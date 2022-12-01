Chandigarh Confidential: When Navjot Sidhu said no

You can fault Navjot Sidhu, the former president of Punjab Pradesh Congress, for many things, but not for his very open likes and dislikes. He is one politician who wears both his affection and disdain on his sleeve. Even his internment in the Central Jail Patiala has not been able to change this. Some Congress leaders who did not see an eye to eye with him in the past found this out the hard way.

A few weeks ago, they called up a close aide of Sidhu, and asked him to convey to the cricketer-turned-politician that they wanted to meet him. When they did not get any response, they tried again but with the same results. That’s when the penny dropped. As one of these Congressmen told us, “We tried twice but we never got a reply. The message is loud and clear: he does not want to meet us.” Clearly taken aback with this rebuff, he grumbled, “There is no end to politics, even in jail.” No prizes for guessing who these leaders are.

Punjab-Haryana: twin brothers or sisters?

Are Punjab and Haryana twin brothers or sisters? There was some confusion regarding this at the civic reception hosted in the honour of President Droupadi Murmu at the Haryana Raj Bhawan on Tuesday. While Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the UT Administrator, repeatedly referred to the two states as judwa bhai (twin brothers), the President said “twin sisters or twin brothers”. Perhaps, she wanted to make a point. Why do the states always have to be masculine, they could be females as well. After all, the female of the species is as territorial as the male, if not more. And both the states apparently have a problem with territory. The Punjab governor alluded to it when he said: “Both states have the same capital (Chandigarh). They should take an approach adopted by twin brothers. Punjab and Haryana are not different, they are twin brothers.” The President called them “twin sisters” while dwelling on their contribution to the country. But regardless of the gender, you can’t deny the fact that the states are siblings. And just like siblings, they could have their differences but surely, their hearts do beat for each other. We certainly hope so.

NK Sharma: A man for all seasons

The Shiromani Akali Dal seems to be undergoing a perpetual churn. On Wednesday, the party was all agog with rumours after the recast of its core committee. Missing from the list were heavyweights like Dakha MLA Manpreet Ayali, one of the three Akalis who managed to win a seat in the February assembly polls, and old warhorse Jagmeet Brar.

Harcharan Bains, the long-term aide of party supremo Parkash Singh Badal, also did not find any place. While the spotlight was on these three, what few noticed was the presence of NK Sharma. Election or no election, the real estate dealer who made Zirakpur his hunting grounds, has never gone out of favour with the party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Now that’s what we call forever in fashion.