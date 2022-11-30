Chandigarh Confidential: Marriage season for Majithia

This is the season of weddings, and it seems all the politicians, past and present, famous and obscure, are marrying off their sons and daughters. We know this for a fact not because it’s raining invitations for us but because of the photos shared by Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on social media.

This is the season of weddings, and it seems all the politicians, past and present, famous and obscure, are marrying off their sons and daughters. We know this for a fact not because it’s raining invitations for us but because of the photos shared by Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on social media. Not a day goes by when he is not showering his blessings on a newly-wed couple. On Tuesday, for instance, he “shared the happiness” (as he puts it) of two couples, one in Amritsar and the other in Zirakpur. On Monday, he made time for a marriage function and a shagun ceremony. In between he attended the bhog of a party leader’s mother, all in his constituency of Majitha. He is not the only one, there are many others having a hard time keeping up with the busy wedding season. In Chandigarh, youngsters have coined a term called MBA, meaning marriage-bhog attendants. Now does that make every politician an MBA by default? What say?