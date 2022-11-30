Chandigarh Confidential: Marriage season for Majithia

This is the season of weddings, and it seems all the politicians, past and present, famous and obscure, are marrying off their sons and daughters. We know this for a fact not because it’s raining invitations for us but because of the photos shared by Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on social media. Not a day goes by when he is not showering his blessings on a newly-wed couple. On Tuesday, for instance, he “shared the happiness” (as he puts it) of two couples, one in Amritsar and the other in Zirakpur. On Monday, he made time for a marriage function and a shagun ceremony. In between he attended the bhog of a party leader’s mother, all in his constituency of Majitha. He is not the only one, there are many others having a hard time keeping up with the busy wedding season. In Chandigarh, youngsters have coined a term called MBA, meaning marriage-bhog attendants. Now does that make every politician an MBA by default? What say?
A quiet 45th for Raja Warring
Many were left wondering why PPCC president Raja Amrinder Singh Warring dashed off to Madhya Pradesh to take part in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra two days ago. A little bird tells us Warring wanted to match his strides with that of his mentor before his birthday. The Punjab state Cong chief who turned 45 on Tuesday, spent a quiet day at Sri Muktsar Sahib. The social media was more celebratory with balloons on his timeline and wishes from the likes of Harish Chaudhry, party in charge for Punjab, and former home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa among others.
Kalia: The doting husband
In this season of celebrations, former Chandigarh mayor Rajesh Kalia also added a festive note by celebrating his better-half’s birthday on Facebook. A very grateful Kalia, the man famous for his disarming smile, said she was the reason for all his success, and the best gift he could have ever hoped for. With such rich praise, he has set very tall standards for other husbands. Some may just refuse to play ball. Not everyone is as generous.