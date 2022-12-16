scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Chandigarh confidential: When CM Mann was trolled for a pair of shoes

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is being trolled on the social media for a pair of shoes that he wore to several meetings and to the Parliament

Several memes mocking Mann as the face of “badlaav” went viral.
Not so Aam shoes, CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is being trolled on the social media for a pair of shoes that he wore to several meetings and to the Parliament and what many claimed were Gucci Jordaan crocodile loafers, prized at USD 3,500 (approximately Rs 2.90 lakh). Several memes mocking Mann as the face of “badlaav” went viral. On Thursday, Mann, while making a toll plaza free for public in Hoshiarpur, said that Opposition’s attention was fixed his shoes and watch but they had themselves not done anything for the state. The viral memes are reminiscent of pictures of Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur, wearing different jewellery sets soon after her wedding.

Straight talk

Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs Anmol Gagan Maan is setting new sartorial standards for the AAP government. Be it a surprise raid or literature fest, a visit to the municipality or an interaction with cops, minister Maan puts her best foot forward. Not a hair out of place — very straight with brown and gold highlights—she strides across the length and breadth of Kharar and Mohali, her favourite hunting ground. The minister has ordered a ban on illegal mining and demolition of illegal buildings, all in the span of a month. But the only glitch is that she believes her word is the command. And once she wags her finger, and raises her voice, the law-breakers automatically turn a new leaf. Hmm, if only crime was that simple. Old-timers say it won’t be long before she learns it’s more like try, try, try again.

