Chandigarh Confidential: Chai, cutting style

Back in Punjab after over a month of campaigning in every nook and cranny of Gujarat, Punjab ministers and legislators have become the talk of the town in both the states. While the Gujjus, we are told, were tickled by their (P)Hindi and taken in by their warmth, farmers back home can’t stop talking about their theatrics in the poll-bound state. Videos of AAP leaders doing garba were all over the social media during the Navaratras. But after that, we were treated to some enjoying Gujju delicacies. Farmers of the state were quite taken in by videos of agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal showing him drinking tea from the saucer. Some called it “chai cutting style”. Now they are waiting for him to return to enjoy some hot sarson da saag with makki di roti followed by tea from a steel glass. Some cha shaa, as it’s called.

A salute to remember

Young minister Anmol Gagan Mann’s martial style—remember the video that had her delivering a stern warning to illegal miners of sand—seems to have prompted the Punjab government to send her for the opening ceremony of the Chandigarh Military Lit Fest’s sixth edition. The lady seemed quite thrilled to be in the august company of the moustachioed generals. But she couldn’t match the smile on the face of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who graced the concluding ceremony. He not only happily saluted the soldiers, young and old, from the stage but also promised to take the festival to the hinterland. Jai Hind, we say.

The secret sauce

Most guests to the PWD guesthouse in Panchkula come back singing its praises. The usual comment is that it’s so unlike a government resthouse. Well, there is a reason and it’s strict quality control. A little bird tells us that the catering staff was sent packing when they blundered late last week. No one knows the exact trigger but the guests at the place found themselves without chai-nashta this Monday. But then the good old food delivery guys came to the rescue. You can never go hungry in Panchkula, if not the delivery guys, there is always the Mata Mansa Devi or the shrine of Nada Sahib.