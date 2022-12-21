Chandigarh Confidential: Back, and how

Channi described Rahul Gandhi as a “yug purush” who would go on to play a major role in the Indian polity in days to come. (PTI)

Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is back and how. The ‘vanvaas’ in the greens of the US and Canada seem to have helped him sharpen his rhetoric further. The cheerful Channi who made his first appearance with Priyanka Gandhi on Monday was matching steps with Rahul Gandhi on his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on Tuesday. When quizzed by reporters, he called it a “prem ki Ganga”, a “yagya” for unity. Not just this, he described Rahul Gandhi as a “yug purush” who would go on to play a major role in the Indian polity in days to come. ‘Yug purush’ or not, Rahul certainly seemed to be a ‘loh purush, given that he hasn’t graduated to a sweater despite the plunging mercury and the plethora of people in shawls and sweaters around him.