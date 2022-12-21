Chandigarh Confidential: Back, and how

Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is back and how. The ‘vanvaas’ in the greens of the US and Canada seem to have helped him sharpen his rhetoric further. The cheerful Channi who made his first appearance with Priyanka Gandhi on Monday was matching steps with Rahul Gandhi on his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on Tuesday. When quizzed by reporters, he called it a “prem ki Ganga”, a “yagya” for unity. Not just this, he described Rahul Gandhi as a “yug purush” who would go on to play a major role in the Indian polity in days to come. ‘Yug purush’ or not, Rahul certainly seemed to be a ‘loh purush, given that he hasn’t graduated to a sweater despite the plunging mercury and the plethora of people in shawls and sweaters around him.
Mann’s foot-note
Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann sure knows how to take the trolls in his stride. The CM, who faced much ridicule on the social media for his purportedly designer shoes, said he would happily sell them for one-tenth of their reported price. “Koi kharide te sayee (if only someone would offer to buy them from me),’’ he laughed, when asked about his loafers by the anchor of an English news channel.
The mike man
Our politicians, specially ministers, get so used to speaking into the microphone that at times they forget the time, place, and the distance between them and their audience. This happened to Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal at the Mohali NRI meet earlier this week. Dhaliwal appeared to be completely oblivious of the fact that the NRIs he was speaking to were sitting right across the table, a whisper away. To the amusement of onlookers, he continued to thunder into the mike, making for a very disjointed monologue that had many guffawing.