Chandigarh confidential: A wish and some PDA

If it’s a choice between celebrating your spouse’s birthday and wooing voters for your party, which would you pick? Well, if you are Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, you will choose the latter. But the CM, who spent the day campaigning for the party candidates at Balsore and Lunawada in Gujarat, made it a point to publicly wish his better half, Dr Gurpreet Kaur. Mann posted a picture on the social media where the couple is twinning in a shade of sea green and wrote: “Many many happy returns of the day… (may) You always remain my partner in my intention and journey to serve Punjab. May Waheguru bless you with good health.” Dr Kaur was quick to respond. “Blessed to have you in my life, and may God continue to guide us to do best work in our lives,” she wrote. Needless to say, the netizens responded very generously with an outpouring of warm wishes.

As the clock ticks for the results of the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, and all indications seem to point to a certain conclusion, the political circles are rife with stories of missed opportunities. The other day, a senior JJP leader from Haryana was lamenting how the BJP would have gained a seat had it heeded his counsel to woo a young Congress leader from Solan. The JJP leader claimed that he made a phone call to a top leader of the party in Delhi, asking him to facilitate the joining of this youngster whose father was a former member of Parliament, but did not get any response. “Now I hear he is winning his seat. If only this leader had listened to me, the seat would have been ours.” Well, as they say, if wishes were horses. But then, there is another saying that advises against counting your chickens before the eggs hatch. We are partial to the latter.

The social media is a strange space, so packed with information that it becomes difficult to sift the truth from falsehood. Soon after the Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav gave an ultimatum of 72-hours asking people to remove any photos or posts glorifying weapons, Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia posted one, captioned, “Mittran nu shonk hathiaran da? Par parche bacheyan te ho rahe ne.” The person in the picture is yet to comment and his party too is silent. But the twitterati is having a field day.

