Chandigarh confidential

Amar, Akbar, Anthony

One salutation that didn’t get enough traction last fortnight was that of Akali leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. Signing off after lauding the various ‘heere’ (diamonds) joining his party at a function to welcome BJP stalwart Anil Joshi, Sukhbir said, “Jai Shri Ram, Assalam walekum, and Hallelujah.” On Sunday, a very welcome three-in-one, we say.

Wanted: A CM face

Even as AAP high command searches high and low for a CM face, party workers in Mansa have already started an online campaign rooting for Bhagwant Mann. Recently, it got a shot in the arm when AAP MLAs Kulwant Singh Pandori and Kultar Singh Sandhwan declared that a CM face should be announced sooner than later. Though he keeps mum when quizzed on the issue, Mann’s been heard saying that a CM face should come from the grassroots, based on the ground reports. Whether AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal takes his sage advise or not remains to be seen.

The Badnore way

Former UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore may have returned to Rajasthan but his heart still beats for the City Beautiful. The other day, he tweeted his felicitation to the cops who were promoted in a long overdue en mass promotion. Military Lit Fest is Badnore’s enduring legacy to the city. It was at the launch of CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s book ‘Saragarhi and the Defence of the Samana Fort’ that Badnore mentioned how the city is home to a large number of veterans and was ideally placed for a military literature fest. The CM agreed real time and even the date was decided right there on the stage itself. That’s called a state of military readiness.

‘Sheronwalla’ DSP

Among hundreds of police personnel present at the Chandigarh Sampark Sabha on Friday, two who stole the show were DSP Ram Gopal and DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel. Ram Gopal, when asked to speak, poured his heart out, listing every issue faced by the force as DGP Praveer Ranjan heard him patiently. But it was Master of ceremonies, Chandel who got all the applause as he spouted one catchy couplet after another. When the DGP urged the cops not to harass the general public but tackle criminals with an iron fist, Chandel quipped, “Hum police walo kaa bhi ajeeb afsana hai, teer bhi chalana hai, parinda bhi bachana hai.” Needless to say the cops were floored.

UT councillors care

There is no one as welcoming as the Chandigarh councillors. Regardless of the party affiliation, age or gender, UT councillors are at their welcome best when it comes to a new municipal commissioner. Anindita Mitra had a taste of this largesse at her maiden MC meeting last week when they queued up like schoolchildren to wish her, many with flowers in hand. Learn from them.

2 plus 2 equals five

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has quite a droll sense of humour that often gets buried under a tonne of rhetoric. The other day, legislators at the monsoon session got a taste of this when he defended the Parivar Pehchan Patras against the Opposition’s charge of privacy breach. Addressing Congress MLA Jagbir Singh Malik, who was leading the charge, Khattar narrated the story of a person who had bet Rs 100, claiming that ‘two plus two equals five’. When his wife told him he would lose the bet because two plus two is four, the man replied, “When I won’t accept that two and two is four, how will I lose the bet?” As the House burst into laughter, the Opposition claimed the shoe was on the other foot. For the government in power, two plus two can be four, five, six, anything.

The Soods of Moga

Philanthropy runs in the veins of the Sood family of Moga. It’s not just actor Sonu Sood, who is a universal Good Samaritan, his sister Malvika Sood Sachar has also been doing her bit for the city. A teacher, Malvika runs a programme called ‘Mera Shehar, Meri Zimmevaari’. Her increasing engagement with the locals is leading to speculation that she might be joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to contest from Moga in 2022. This rumour was strengthened when her brother met AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. But while he denied any political aspirations, Malvika has chosen to remain silent on the topic. For people of Moga, it doesn’t matter. Malvika is already a star in their eyes for being a true friend of the underprivileged.