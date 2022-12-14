What’s on Chandigarh: Concert of French international pianist Shani Diluka

The French Embassy in India and Alliance Francaise bring to the city, Between Heaven and Earth, a piano concert by Shani Diluka. Born in Monaco, Diluka was discovered at the age of six by a program initiated by the Princess Grace of Monaco for exceptional talent.

She is the only pianist from the Indian continent to enter Paris Conservatory gaining the first prize and entering the prestigious Lake Como International Piano Academy presided over by Martha Argerich. After legends like Callas, Rostropovitch, Menuhin, she joined the prestigious label Warner Classics as an exclusive artist.

Diluka is regularly invited by eminent orchestras and conductors, performing in major venues, and bridges the gap between East and West, between her piano and writing poetry. Shani Diluka is touring only two cities in India — Delhi, and Chandigarh.

When and where: December 15, Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, Chandigarh at 7 pm. The concert is free and open to all, and doors will be closed at 7 pm.