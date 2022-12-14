scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

What’s on Chandigarh: Concert of French international pianist Shani Diluka

Shani Diluka is the only pianist from the Indian continent to enter Paris Conservatory gaining the first prize and entering the prestigious Lake Como International Piano Academy presided over by Martha Argerich.

Shani Diluka is touring only two cities in India -- Delhi, and Chandigarh.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The French Embassy in India and Alliance Francaise bring to the city, Between Heaven and Earth, a piano concert by Shani Diluka. Born in Monaco, Diluka was discovered at the age of six by a program initiated by the Princess Grace of Monaco for exceptional talent.

She is the only pianist from the Indian continent to enter Paris Conservatory gaining the first prize and entering the prestigious Lake Como International Piano Academy presided over by Martha Argerich. After legends like Callas, Rostropovitch, Menuhin, she joined the prestigious label Warner Classics as an exclusive artist.

Diluka is regularly invited by eminent orchestras and conductors, performing in major venues, and bridges the gap between East and West, between her piano and writing poetry. Shani Diluka is touring only two cities in India — Delhi, and Chandigarh.

More from Chandigarh

When and where: December 15, Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, Chandigarh at 7 pm. The concert is free and open to all, and doors will be closed at 7 pm.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Chidambaram on India-China clash: Rajnath’s statement was empty, Ho...Premium
Chidambaram on India-China clash: Rajnath’s statement was empty, Ho...

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 06:00:25 pm
Next Story

Three films with India connect chosen for 2023 Sundance Film Festival

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close