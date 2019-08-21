Chandigarh ‘conceived’ as capital city of Punjab: Advocate General

PUNJAB Advocate General Atul Nanda on Tuesday argued before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Chandigarh was “conceived” and “perceived” as the capital city of Punjab in response to the query asking the states to clarify whether there existed a notification declaring Chandigarh, a Union Territory, as the capital of Punjab and Haryana states.

Submitting that Chandigarh despite being a Union Territory is also a part of Punjab, Nanda before a division bench relied on the minutes of the meeting with the Viceroy of India dating back to 1947 — the 22nd Miscellaneous Meeting of the Viceroy held on 20th July 1947 — the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, and Punjab Re-Organisation Act, 1966, to buttress his assertion.

The Haryana government on Tuesday sought more time to address the court on the issue. Earlier, the Advocate Generals of both the states were asked to clarify the position pertaining to Chandigarh by the court. The issue has been raised in an aspiring judicial officer’s case who is a resident of Chandigarh with SC category. There is no cadre of judicial officers in Chandigarh. Since he is not being considered under the SC category of either states, the counsel representing the judicial officer had argued that he can be considered under SC reservation in Punjab or Haryana since Chandigarh was the capital of Punjab and Haryana.