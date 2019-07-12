Chandigarh: Computer system conks out at PGI; patients, attendants suffer 

The computer system was down in the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) due to power back-up problem on Thursday, forcing people to stand in queues for long. The problem persisted till late in the evening.

The system conked out in PGIMER in the morning. Patients and their family members were the worst hit in the Emergency and Nehru Hospital where long queues were seen at the fee payment counters.

Earlier when the issue remained unresolved at the Emergency, PGI staff asked some patients to make payments at Nehru Hospital, only to realise that the problem persisted there as well. Heated arguments were exchanged between computer operators and people standing in long queues, leading to intervention by security guards.

Jagat, who was standing in a line at the fee counter in the emergency, said, “I have been standing here for the last three hours and don’t know for how many more hours I’ll have to stand. The officials sitting at the counter are not telling us anything about how much more time it’ll take. It is pathetic. PGIMER is a reputed health institute. There should not be such problems here.”

Naveen, who was waiting at the blood bank, said, “I have been told that if the system doesn’t start working by 5 pm, I will have to come back tomorrow. I need platelets for my father. I haven’t been able to make payment because of the system problem. There are several others like me, who are standing in queues since morning.”

When contacted, Amitabh Awasthy, Deputy Director Administration, said, “We have arranged a backup and attached it directly to the Advanced Trauma Centre. Things will be back to normal shortly. We regret the inconvenience caused to the public.”