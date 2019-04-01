Chandigarh: Complaints galore but UT scored 100 in clean water

THE CONTAMINATED water in Dhanas gives a lie to the city’s premier ranking in India’s Index for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) among all the states and Union Territories this year. It had topped the UTs with a score of 68, according to the Government of India, and it was ranked second in the country by Niti Aayog.

Ironically, Chandigarh scored a perfect 100 in clean water and sanitation.

The SDG India Index measures the progress of states and UTs complying with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. The First Baseline Report of SDG India Index for 2018 was prepared with support from Global Green Growth Institute and the UN.

The report had stated, “Among the UTs, Chandigarh takes the lead because of its exemplary performance in providing clean water and sanitation to its people.”

It is not just Dhanas where people are getting contaminated water, residents of Sector 52 have also been suffering dirty water. The residents here allege that they are being supplied drinking water mixed with sewer water.

Chanderwati Shukla, the BJP councillor from the area, has raised the issue in the General House several times. Shukla even showed bottles of dirty water in the House but to no avail.

Shukla told Chandigarh Newsline, “Both sewerage and water pipes have started leaking as a result of which the water gets contaminated. Even though I have raised the issue in the House several times, officials are yet to visit the site even once.”

Contaminated water was behind the diarrhoea outbreak in Mauli Jagran last June following tests conducted by the health department. The contamination count, which should be less than one point of most probable number (MPN), turned out to be 180 MPN for the samples from this colony. The MPN analyses the concentration of micro organisms in the water sample.

Councillor Chanderwati Shukla represents village and colony areas (Sectors 43, 52 and 61, EWS LIG Colony, and Kajheri).

Even when Chandigarh had scored 100 in clean water, Shukla had questioned the veracity of the report.

In Maloya colony, which is Mayor Rajesh Kalia’s own ward, residents complain that they are forced to consume contaminated water as they don’t have a sewerage treatment plant of their own.