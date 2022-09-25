Chandigarh: Commuters in troubled waters; traffic nose to tail on highway

While heavy rain coupled with waterlogged roads at several parts of Zirakpur snarled traffic on the Ambala-Chandigarh National Highway on Saturday, the weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with likely rain/thundershowers in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Since morning the commuters moving from Dera Bassi and Zirakpur towards Chandigarh and Panchkula had to encounter traffic jams before the Singhpura roundabout at Zirakpur, below the flyover at Patiala Chowk and while entering towards the border of Chandigarh from Zirakpur.

Those moving from Patiala Chowk to Panchkula from K Area Light Point were also sailing in the same boat.

Prabhjeet Singh, a resident of Dera Bassi, who was heading towards his office in Mohali, said, “I was driving towards Zirakpur en route to Mohali. Before the turn towards the Airport Road on Ambala-Chandigarh National Highway (at Zirakpur), there was a massive traffic jam. It took me around 35 minutes to cross 5 km.”

Already there is some road-widening work going on at Zirakpur, due to which there is traffic chaos every day. Police try to regulate the traffic, but the non-stop rain on Saturday made things worse, said Prabhjeet Singh.

Harpreet Kaur, who was moving in her car towards Chandigarh from Zirakpur, said, “I was stuck in traffic for nearly an hour. The traffic was moving at a snail’s pace as the entire stretch of road near the Patiala Chowk was waterlogged.”

Hundreds of vehicles were seen moving slowing in a long line with little space between them. The traffic was nose to tail on the Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway. The traffic gained some momentum only after policemen took control of the situation.

Those riding two-wheelers were the worst hit. Many motorcycles and scooters got stuck in waterlogged roads at Zirakpur. Some were seen taking shelter at shops, waiting for the rain to slow down.

The traffic congestion improved after the vehicles crossed Zirakpur and entered Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh city received 58 mm rainfall on Saturday. The weather department has also forecast light rain in the city on Monday. The department said that the sky will be partially cloudy for three days from September 27 to September 29. The city had recorded 13.1 mm rainfall in the 24 hours from 8 am on Friday to 8 am on Saturday.