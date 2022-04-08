Chandigarh: Committee reviews online building plan approval system

The online building plan approval system was reviewed by the estate officer-cum-chairman, Plan Approval Committee, on Thursday. A presentation was made by the consultant engaged for preparing the software.

The technical scrutiny of online process for above 2 kanal residential building plan was examined. The consultant has been advised to simplify the process for making it more public- friendly and ensure that there should be no human interface in this process of plan scrutiny.

It was decided that test launch of the OBPAS for all categories shall be done from April 18. The online issuance of occupation certificate for below 2 kanal residential category will also start. Meanwhile, timelines for building plan approvals of other landuse shall be fixed and the consultant must ensure that software shall conform to requisite guidelines of building byelaws for online scrutiny of plans.

This initiative would help the people get their online certificates without any hassle and in a time- bound manner. The applicants will also be able to track their files in case of any delay.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Architect, UT, Assistant Estate Officer, UT, Senior Architect, UT, and other officers of the estate office and the engineering department, UT.