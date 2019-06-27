Chandigarh: Committee proposes hike in parking charges after first hour

The parking committee has proposed that existing rates of Rs 5 for two-wheelers and Rs 10 for four-wheelers be applicable only for the first hour and thereafter be hiked to Rs 10 for two-wheelers and Rs 20 for four-wheelers (upto four hours).

As of now, there are 25 paid parking lots excluding one multi-level parking lot. The committee has decided that there will now be 89 paid parking lots in the city plus one multi-level parking lot, where the first five minutes for pick and drop will be free. The agenda will be placed before the general House for final approval in the meeting scheduled for Friday.

The officers were of the opinion that the hiked rates (Rs 10 for two-wheeler and Rs 20 for four-wheeler) be made applicable in the city as the civic body was heading towards a financial crisis, the councillors in the committee first recommended the existing nominal rates (Rs 5 for two-wheeler and Rs 10 for four-wheeler). The councillors proposed that at least for the first one hour, the existing rates be applied.

Committee chairman Arun Sood said three proposals will be placed before the House for final approval.

“However, this is the first time we have made this pick and drop facility for the first five minutes free. At the entry point, they will be given a parking slip and then after looking at the time, they will be charged only at the exit point,” Sood said.

He added, “All other parking lots in the internal markets will be free. Initially, the civic body had thought of making 99 parking lots paid, but now we have decided to make only 89 parking lots paid. Remaining will be managed by market welfare associations.”

Heavy penalties for parking contractors

Heavy penalties have been imposed this time for parking contractors. It has been decided that in the new agreement, in case of a sixth violation made by the parking contractor, the contract will be cancelled. More, instead of a fine of Rs 5,000 for one violation, the committee has proposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on every violation.

In case a parking contractor overcharges, at the sixth such violation, the contract would be cancelled. This has been done for the first time.

The committee has also proposed that if the contractor fails to produce smart features within the stipulated period set by the civic body, his/her contract would be cancelled.

Parking lots in four zones

It has been decided that parking lots will be divided into four zones; sector 16 and 17 would be in one zone, sector 22, 34, 35 and 43 would be the second zone and remaining parking lots will be in the third zone — Sector 20, 26, Manimajra, Elante Mall Industrial area Phase-I, Fun Republic and tourist buses parking, Manimajra. Parking lots of sector 7, 8 and 9 will be in zone four.

Smart parking features

It has been recommended that smart parking features be introduced within 30 days by the parking contractor. It was stated that a smart card-based payment system will be provided by the licensee at one sector of every zone. It has also been mentioned in the terms and conditions that only e-ticketing shall be allowed and boom barriers will be mandatory at Empire front, Sahib Singh front, Elante and lake parking lots.

Rates the panel has suggested

Two-wheeler

For first hour: Rs 5

From 1-4 hours: Rs 10

After 4 hours: Rs 20

Day pass: Rs 30 (for multiple entries)

Monthly pass: Rs 200

Four-wheeler

For first hour: Rs 10

From 1-4 hours: Rs 20

After 4 hours: Rs 40

Day pass: Rs 50 (for multiple entries)

Monthly pass: Rs 400

(*All above rates with 20 per cent annual increase on basic price)