Chandigarh: Commissioner Yadav flags off cycle rally, rush for cycle4change challenge

K K Yadav, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh-cum-CEO, Chandigarh Smart City Limited today flagged off a bicycle rally organised at new lake, Sector 42, on Sunday.

The bicycle rally was organised by the Chandigarh Smart City Limited to promote bicycling in the city in a big way. The rally started off at sector 42 lake at 7 am and covered the interior of the whole sector with a route of 3.5 kms.

Among those present were Anil Garg, Additional Commissioner, MCC, N.P. Sharma, Chief General Manager, CSCL, officials of CSCL, representatives from RWAs and various bicycling groups of the city.

While briefing about the event, Yadav said that the objective of the rally was to make the participants aware about the benefits of bicycling and the Cycle4Change challenge. He said that the challenge the city is gearing up for the launch of a pilot project with ten docking stations at various locations, with 100 bicycles. He said that the CSCL in association with various cycle lovers and RWAs will scale up such events to promote cycling.

The India Cycles 4 Change Challenge is an initiative of the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs, Government of India, to inspire and support cities to implement cycling- friendly initiatives in response to the challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown.

Chandigarh is one of the 95 cities to have registered for this challenge.

To aid this, handlebar surveys are also being conducted to know the pain-points in cycling from a cyclist’s perspective. A total of five routes have been identified in the city for the same, and people are being encouraged to cycle on these routes; identify the issues and communicate them through the survey forms.

The rally participants were given certificates for showing enthusiasm and promoting bicycling in their own way.

