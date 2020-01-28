Chandigarh: Coming soon for every building in UT, an unique ID

ID which will be linked to various municipal services ID which will be linked to various municipal services

Chandigarh Smart City Limited has decided to implement digital door-numbering system throughout the city.

In a meeting here Monday, the Board of Directors approved implementing digital door numbering throughout the city wherein every residential and commercial property will be given a unique ID which will be linked to various municipal services such as water supply, electricity supply, property tax etc.

As per the proposal presented in the meeting it was said that the digital door numbering will help different stakeholders. “For citizens, there would be a standard user friendly address format for easier communication with other citizens. Meanwhile, for revenue department, it will ensure a standard property numbering to ensure all properties are recorded and identified for revenue records. For urban local bodies, standard door number will ensure al properties are recorded and identified for the sake of property tax, public distribution etc,” it was said.

According to the officials, this will help effective delivery of various public services apart from improving the collection of bills, property tax, garbage collection etc.

A senior official, who attended the meeting, said, “The owner will be given a unique ID and with a click of button, he can get details as to how much bill in which of the services is pending. Even the authorities can get access to the bill pending with respect to the property concerned.”

“The same ID can be used to locate the address as well on google map,” he added.

A detailed project report will be prepared and the same will be brought in the next board meeting following which tenders will be floated.

In Chandigarh, finding addresses is a tedious task as the buidings are located in a haphazard manner.

During the meeting, held under the chairmanship of Manoj Parida, UT Adviser, the board has discussed various projects in detail and accorded approval to different projects to be implemented under Smart City Mission by Chandigarh Smart City Limited.

The board gave nod to the selection of the Delhi-based agency for implementation of public bike sharing system in Chandigarh. The project will be implemented by selected bidder M/s SmartBike Mobility, Hyderabad on PPP mode across the city. Under the project, the company will establish 617 docking station and operate 5000 bicycles for 11 years. M/s SmartBike Mobility will pay an annual concession fees of Rs. 12,00,000 to Chandigarh Smart City Limited.

The Board also approved the purchase of 35 Garbage Hopper Tipper at the total cost of Rs. 2.02 Crore. These twin bins hopper tippers will be deployed in the city for the door to door collection of segregated garbage.

Apart from these, the board also has cleared the DPR for design, develop and maintain the SCADA system for Solid Waste Management vehicle tracking at cost of Rs. 6.28 Crore. including operation and maintenance for 5 years. In this project all the garbage collection system including the vehicles will be tracked and monitored through GPS and SCADA system which will improve the collection efficiency. The Board of CSCL also accorded sanction to award the work of ‘Erection and Commissioning of Garbage Transfer Station Equipment (Mechanical) to the lowest successful bidder, M/s Hyva India Private Limited of Mumbai at the cost of Rs. 19.61 crore against the estimated cost of Rs. 23.35 crore. This work will be completed in a time span of six months and after the installation of machinery and equipment at three Garbage Transfer Stations, the garbage collected from the city will be segregated and compacted for further processing.

The board also discussed the ICCC proposal submitted Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and the adviser directed the representatives of BEL to rework on their financial proposal and report back for discussion and decision in the next board meeting.

In addition to above, the Board of Directors of CSCL have approved the DPR’s of Upgradation and Rehabilitation of 5 STP’s.

