Chandigarh comes together to root for persons with disabilities

AS A show of strength, grit, and determination of those suffering from spinal cord injuries, a wheelchair rally was flagged off from Sector 17 plaza on Thursday. The rally was organised by Chandigarh Spinal Rehab to mark World Spinal Cord Injury Day and flagged off by Vivek Atray, former IAS and motivational speaker. It culminated at the Chandigarh Spinal Rehab in Sector 28-A, Madhya Marg, a rehabilitation center for acute disabilities like spinal cord and brain injuries. The idea behind observing the day was to spread awareness about spinal cord injuries and how to live life after that.

Advertising

“There are people who defeat ill-luck with fortitude even though life has utterly battered them. I really admire the magnificent spirit of these true heroes where the mind is without fear. The average human being is bound to go through ups and downs with alarming regularity. Even the topmost achievers of the world have to go through them. Then why wallow in self-pity? Why to carry the question ‘why me?’ with us at all times?”, said Vivek Atray, while speaking on the event.

Founder of a city-based NGO ArriveSAFE, Harman Singh Sidhu led the rally. He said rather than imposing heavy challans focus should be more on preventing road crashes to save human lives. Road accidents cause approximately 70 percent cases of spinal cord injuries. The participants held placards carrying messages on road safety and in support of those with spinal cord injuries. More than 50 wheelchair users along with other city residents were a part of the event.

“Just as Chandigarh Spinal Rehab is working diligently towards empowering lives of persons with spinal cord injury and brain injury, we appeal to the residents of Chandigarh to make ramps outside their homes and in public spaces so that we can create an inclusive and accessible Chandigarh for persons on wheelchairs. Moreover, let there be more jobs for persons with disabilities so that we can look forward to a truly empowered future for Indians despite disabilities”, said Nicky P Kaur, Founder and CEO of Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, while speaking on the event.