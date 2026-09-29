Once Chandigarh’s biggest slum colony, now set to be a city forest with elevated trails, bird-watching spaces

Two water bodies have also been created as part of the restoration effort. Besides serving as rainwater harvesting and moisture-retention structures, these are expected to add to the ecological diversity of the site and provide suitable habitat for birds and wildlife, according to the official.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
6 min readSep 29, 2026 02:51 PM IST
While the administration was looking at utilising the land, they were told that it was a forest land and nothing much could be done.While the administration was looking at utilising the land, they were told that it was a forest land and nothing much could be done. (File photo)
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The forest land, which once was the ‘City Beautiful’s’ oldest and biggest slum colony, is undergoing transformation as a city forest, with elevated trails, water bodies, fire watchtowers, bird-watching platforms and spaces for environmental learning.

A significant portion of the site was earlier known as Colony No. 4, where unauthorised temporary and permanent structures had come up. The Chandigarh Administration carried out an eviction drive in May 2022 and subsequently removed the structures.

The foundation stone of the city forest at the 35-acre stretch near Industrial Area Phase-I and the railway station will be laid in October, with the likely inauguration by June 2027, according to the UT Administration. The work has already been approved, and codal formalities are underway.

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According to the administration, the city forest will be designed to bring residents closer to nature without turning the restored forest into a conventional urban park.

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Once the illegal structures were removed, the Forest Department was left with a severely disturbed landscape. Construction and demolition (C&D) waste remained scattered across the site, the soil had become compacted, natural drainage had been affected, and parts of the area faced waterlogging. Vegetation had also been lost during years of encroachment and construction activity.

While the administration was looking at utilising the land, they were told that it was forest land and nothing much could be done. This is how the idea of a city forest was conceptualised. The department then undertook ecological restoration of the site, rather than merely clearing it for another development project.

“The eviction, however, left behind a degraded landscape, with construction and demolition waste, compacted soil, disturbed drainage, loss of vegetation and waterlogging. The Forest Department subsequently undertook restoration work, including fencing, removal of C&D waste, restoration of the land profile, soil and moisture conservation and plantation,” a senior official said.

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The plantation was followed by regular maintenance and post-plantation care. According to the project document, the site has recorded an estimated 98 per cent survival rate of the plantation.

Two water bodies have also been created as part of the restoration effort. Besides serving as rainwater harvesting and moisture-retention structures, these are expected to add to the ecological diversity of the site and provide suitable habitat for birds and wildlife, according to the official.

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A forest, not a concrete park

The next phase is aimed at allowing people to experience the restored landscape while keeping construction and human intervention to a minimum.

Instead of covering the site with conventional pathways and permanent structures, the plan seeks to work around the existing landscape, using environmentally compatible materials and facilities that have a limited footprint, the official added.

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One of the major attractions will be an elevated nature trail. The trail will allow visitors to move through the forest canopy and vegetation while reducing the need for extensive ground-level pathways and limiting disturbance to the habitat below.

The elevated trail is also expected to give visitors a different perspective of the forest — allowing them to experience the landscape without extensively altering it.

For forest protection and surveillance, fire watchtowers have been proposed at the site. Besides their operational role in monitoring the forest, these structures are expected to become prominent features of the landscape.

An observation deck is also planned, providing visitors with a vantage point from which they can look across the restored forest and its surrounding natural features.

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A space for birds and nature learning

The UT official said that the project also seeks to turn the forest into an environmental learning space.

A dedicated bird-watching platform is proposed for visitors interested in observing the area’s avifauna. With the restoration of vegetation and creation of water bodies, the site is expected to offer an environment conducive to bird activity.

A nature maze is another proposed feature, intended to combine recreation with experiential learning, particularly for children and families.

For those looking beyond recreation, the plan includes a Nature Interpretation Centre, where visitors can learn about the forest ecosystem, local biodiversity, restoration efforts and the importance of urban forests.

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An open-air theatre is also proposed, potentially providing space for environmental awareness programmes, educational activities and cultural events in an outdoor setting.

Bamboo structures and quieter corners

The visitor facilities have also been planned to retain the natural character of the forest.

A bamboo cafeteria, gazebos, meditation huts, rain shelters and bamboo canopies are proposed rather than large conventional buildings. The use of such structures is intended to provide basic visitor facilities while keeping the intervention compatible with the forest setting.

The meditation huts and quieter spaces could offer visitors areas away from the more active portions of the site, while rain shelters and gazebos would provide places to rest during walks.

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A reception and ticketing facility, public amenities and toilets are also proposed to manage visitor entry and movement in an organised manner.

From an encroached patch to an urban nature hub

The project effectively represents a shift in the identity of the site — from an encroached and degraded patch of forest land to a planned urban nature destination.

Rather than treating the 35 acres simply as recreational land, the project envisages the restored forest as a demonstration of how degraded urban landscapes can be rehabilitated and subsequently opened to people without losing their ecological character.

The proposed facilities — elevated trails, watchtowers, water bodies, bird-watching areas, interpretation centre and nature-learning spaces — are therefore planned around the forest rather than the other way around.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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