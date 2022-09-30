scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Chandigarh: College student arrested for vandalising e-bike

The UT police started an investigation Thursday after a video of a few men picking up and smashing a Smartbike on the ground went viral.

e-bikeThe Smartbike cycles are stationed throughout the city under the Smart City Project. (Representational/ File)

The Chandigarh Police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man from Kansal village for allegedly tossing and smashing a Smartbike in the village market. The act had been captured on video and later went viral, prompting the police to act.

Police said that the suspect, identified as Abhishek Chaudhary, has reportedly confessed his crime and was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

The UT police started an investigation Thursday after a video of a few men picking up and smashing a Smartbike on the ground went viral. The video had been doing the rounds on the Internet for the last three days and came to the notice of Chandigarh Police only on Thursday.

The Smartbike cycles are stationed throughout the city under the Smart City Project. These cycles were introduced in Chandigarh for promoting fuel-free travel. A police officer said, “The accused, Abhishek, has claimed that he along with his friends had a party on the night of Monday. Subsequently, they found the abandoned Smartbike, picked it up and started tossing and smashing it on the ground just for fun. His actions were recorded by someone present on the spot and shared on social media. Abhishek is a BA final year student.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...Premium
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising itPremium
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising it
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
More from Chandigarh

Police said that the man has been charged under Section 427 and Section 411 of the IPC. A case was registered at Sector 3 police station.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 09:35:36 pm
Next Story

Gujarat’s Elavenil Valarivan shoots down gold even as 9 records fall in athletics

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement