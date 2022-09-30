Chandigarh: College student arrested for vandalising e-bike

The Chandigarh Police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man from Kansal village for allegedly tossing and smashing a Smartbike in the village market. The act had been captured on video and later went viral, prompting the police to act.

Police said that the suspect, identified as Abhishek Chaudhary, has reportedly confessed his crime and was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

The UT police started an investigation Thursday after a video of a few men picking up and smashing a Smartbike on the ground went viral. The video had been doing the rounds on the Internet for the last three days and came to the notice of Chandigarh Police only on Thursday.

The Smartbike cycles are stationed throughout the city under the Smart City Project. These cycles were introduced in Chandigarh for promoting fuel-free travel. A police officer said, “The accused, Abhishek, has claimed that he along with his friends had a party on the night of Monday. Subsequently, they found the abandoned Smartbike, picked it up and started tossing and smashing it on the ground just for fun. His actions were recorded by someone present on the spot and shared on social media. Abhishek is a BA final year student.”

Police said that the man has been charged under Section 427 and Section 411 of the IPC. A case was registered at Sector 3 police station.