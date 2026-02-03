Chandigarh College of Architecture to design fitness, yoga and wellness facilities for Leisure Valley

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Chandigarh College of Architecture has been entrusted with preparing a comprehensive design proposal to incorporate facilities for fitness, yoga, wellness and mind-body healing at Leisure Valley in Sector 10, while preserving the existing fitness trails and equipment.
The decision was taken during a visit by Chandigarh Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar, who inspected the condition, upkeep and public amenities at the popular green corridor.
Brar, who also reviewed the walking and jogging tracks, observed that certain stretches required immediate repair. He directed the Engineering Department to carry out prompt restoration work to ensure the safety and convenience of visitors.
Emphasising the role of open public spaces in promoting health and well-being, the home secretary asked the concerned departments to explore suitable provisions for yoga and exercise facilities within Leisure Valley, aimed at encouraging healthy lifestyles among residents.
Brar also directed officials to examine the feasibility of setting up a cafeteria facility in the area to enhance visitor amenities, with a focus on cleanliness and environmental sustainability.
Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar, Chief Engineer CB Ojha, Chief Architect Rajiv Kumar Mehta and Chandigarh College of Architecture principal Dr Sangeeta Bagga were also present during the visit.
According to officials, the design proposal to be prepared by the Chandigarh College of Architecture will be submitted within 15 days and will integrate wellness and fitness facilities in a manner that preserves the original landscape and character of Leisure Valley.
The plan will align with the Master Plan vision of the green belt as the “Lungs of the City Beautiful,” envisaged by Le Corbusier, said an official.
