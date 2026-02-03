Chandigarh College of Architecture to design fitness, yoga and wellness facilities for Leisure Valley

The home secretary asked the concerned departments to explore suitable provisions for yoga and exercise facilities within Leisure Valley

The Chandigarh College of Architecture has been entrusted with preparing a comprehensive design proposal to incorporate facilities for fitness, yoga, wellness and mind-body healing at Leisure Valley in Sector 10, while preserving the existing fitness trails and equipment.

The decision was taken during a visit by Chandigarh Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar, who inspected the condition, upkeep and public amenities at the popular green corridor.

Brar, who also reviewed the walking and jogging tracks, observed that certain stretches required immediate repair. He directed the Engineering Department to carry out prompt restoration work to ensure the safety and convenience of visitors.

