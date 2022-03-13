Chandigarh College Of Architecture: An exhibit of 10 iconic structures of Chandigarh

Written by Sushant Nepta

Chandigarh College Of Architecture (CCA) is hosting a display of 10 classic structures of Chandigarh at the Government Museum & Art Gallery Sector 10-C, to mark the Azadi ka Amrut Utsav.

The eye-catching models showcase 10 iconic buildings of the city and highlight four types of houses. The models, with every little detail of the buildings scaled to size, have been built by an enthusiastic team comprising students and teachers of the CCA under the benevolent guidance of Principal Sangeeta Bagga.

Talking to The Indian Express, Sangeeta Bagga explained how the students had toiled hard to make the models with materials like MDF board, plywood, wood shavings, wires, acrylic sheets, cardboards, POP, etc.