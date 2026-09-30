‘Dress decently’ notice for Chandigarh college hostel women draws flak

The Chandigarh College of Architecture said the notice wasn't linked to any specific incident and later extended the same dress advisory to men after criticism.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Sep 30, 2026 02:15 PM IST
Chandigarh college hostel dress notice, Chandigarh College of Architecture, women hostel dress code, Chandigarh college dress advisory, hostel dress notice, women students dress advisory, Chandigarh hostel notice, college hostel rules, campus safety, students criticise dress code, women hostel advisory, Indian Express newsSome students questioned the rationale behind the notice and said the focus should instead be on ensuring safety within the campus. (Express Photo)
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A notice asking women residents of a college hostel in Chandigarh to wear “proper, decent and appropriate attire” has triggered criticism, with students questioning why the college is regulating women’s clothing instead of strengthening security.

Issued on September 29, the Chandigarh College of Architecture notice instructed all women residents to follow the dress advisory while visiting the hostel mess and elsewhere within the premises.

“All residents are advised to comply strictly with the above instructions and maintain the decorum and discipline of the hostel,” the notice said.

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It did not define what would constitute “proper”, “decent” or “appropriate” attire.

Also Read | ‘Regressive set of rules’: JNUSU ‘tears’ notice put up at Narmada Hostel restricting visitors’ access

Principal Sangeeta Bagga, however, said the notice was a routine precaution and was not prompted by any specific incident.

“Lots of outsiders are coming because of the ongoing festival. Like, it is Pottery Day, and freshers are also there,” Bagga said, adding that hostel authorities need to be careful.

“I don’t know why it has become viral. It is not associated with any incident. It is just that outsiders are here and we have to be careful,” she said.

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Asked why the advisory was issued specifically to women residents, Bagga said the same instructions would also be issued for the boys’ hostel.

Also Read | UP bats for uniform for college student to ‘boost discipline, promote equality’

The hostel subsequently issued a similar advisory to male residents on Wednesday, following criticism of the notice to women.

Some students, however, questioned the rationale behind the advisory and said the focus should instead be on ensuring safety within the campus.

“The notice is trying to control the girls instead of addressing men who can’t behave, one of the students said anonymously.

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“If students aren’t safe inside the mess and campus, then what’s the point of keeping security?” another student asked.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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