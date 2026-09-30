‘Dress decently’ notice for Chandigarh college hostel women draws flak

A notice asking women residents of a college hostel in Chandigarh to wear “proper, decent and appropriate attire” has triggered criticism, with students questioning why the college is regulating women’s clothing instead of strengthening security.

Issued on September 29, the Chandigarh College of Architecture notice instructed all women residents to follow the dress advisory while visiting the hostel mess and elsewhere within the premises.

“All residents are advised to comply strictly with the above instructions and maintain the decorum and discipline of the hostel,” the notice said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

It did not define what would constitute “proper”, “decent” or “appropriate” attire.

Principal Sangeeta Bagga, however, said the notice was a routine precaution and was not prompted by any specific incident.