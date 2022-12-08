Chandigarh college holds session on healthy living

The AIDS Awareness and Medical Committee of Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Chandigarh, organised a session titled ‘Techniques For Being Young And Healthy As You Age’ at its campus Thursday.

Senior gynaecologist Dr Preeti Jindal was the resource person for the session. The session began with the expert explaining the concept of adolescence. She then talked about menstruation, the issue of irregular periods, discomfort during periods, and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination, among others.

Jindal stressed that women above 40 years should get a PAP (papanicolaou) smear test done every two years and mammography every three years. She also touched upon the different issues responsible for getting acne and its treatment. The issue of incontinence was also discussed.

Over 120 students and faculty members attended the session. Principal Dr Nisha Bhargava observed that as body functions gradually slow down with age, it is all the more important to care for one’s health by adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes a good nutritious diet and an adequate amount of exercise.