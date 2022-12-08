scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Chandigarh college holds session on healthy living

"As body functions gradually slow down with age, it is all the more important to care for one’s health by adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes a good nutritious diet and an adequate amount of exercise" 

Students were educated of healthy living (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The AIDS Awareness and Medical Committee of Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Chandigarh, organised a session titled ‘Techniques For Being Young And Healthy As You Age’ at its campus Thursday.

Senior gynaecologist Dr Preeti Jindal was the resource person for the session. The session began with the expert explaining the concept of adolescence. She then talked about menstruation, the issue of irregular periods, discomfort during periods, and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination, among others.

Jindal stressed that women above 40 years should get a PAP (papanicolaou) smear test done every two years and mammography every three years. She also touched upon the different issues responsible for getting acne and its treatment. The issue of incontinence was also discussed.

More from Chandigarh

Over 120 students and faculty members attended the session. Principal Dr Nisha Bhargava observed that as body functions gradually slow down with age, it is all the more important to care for one’s health by adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes a good nutritious diet and an adequate amount of exercise.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...Premium
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...Premium
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s rolePremium
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s role

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 06:21:58 pm
Next Story

Avoid workout injuries by doing these four simple things

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close