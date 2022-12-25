scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Chandigarh: Cold wave to continue for two days

The maximum temperature was recorded at 11.1 degree Celsius. The weather department said that there is no sign of rain in the coming days. Usually, UT receives one or two spells of rain in December.

Manmohan Singh, Director IMD, Chandigarh, said, "We forecast cold wave, dense fog for the next two days. The weather has drastically changed in the last one week. The exact weather condition of the entire month of December will conclude after December 31".
First published on: 25-12-2022 at 11:19:00 pm
