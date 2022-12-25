Chandigarh: Cold wave to continue for two days

Manmohan Singh, Director IMD, Chandigarh, said, "We forecast cold wave, dense fog for the next two days. The weather has drastically changed in the last one week. The exact weather condition of the entire month of December will conclude after December 31".

COLD WAVE with dense fog was forecasted for the next two days in and around Chandigarh and the minimum temperature was recorded 6.6 degree Celsius Sunday. Severe cold conditions threw normal life out of gear in Tricity. The maximum temperature was recorded at 11.1 degree Celsius. The weather department said that there is no sign of rain in the coming days. Usually, UT receives one or two spells of rain in December.

Manmohan Singh, Director IMD, Chandigarh, said, “We forecast cold wave, dense fog for the next two days. The weather has drastically changed in the last one week. The exact weather condition of the entire month of December will conclude after December 31”.