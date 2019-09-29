Chandigarh: Coaching institute told to pay Rs 91,000 to student

The Chandigarh Consumer Forum directed an educational institute in the city to pay Rs 91,000 to a girl student who left the institute after attending classes for three months due to inconvenient timing of the bus of the institute.

Advertising

Neha of Chandigarh took admission in the coaching institute, Allen Career, at Sector 34 by depositing a fee of Rs 88,000, and Rs 7,600 towards transport fee. Subsequently, she got admission in the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, in the academic year 2016-17 which was far away from her residence. Neha stated that the school used to close at 2 pm and the complainant could reach home around 3 pm, while the institute’s bus used to leave the area where she resided around 2:20 pm. Due to this, she discontinued the coaching after three months, while she attended the coaching classes from April 6, 2016 to July 4, 2016.

Meanwhile, she made various oral requests to the institute for refund of the fee of the remaining period, but got no reply, she then filed a formal complaint at the forum on January 7, 2019.

Allen Career institute submitted that consumer complaint being time barred having been filed after more than two years. They said complainant is not a consumer as the educational institutions are not providing any kind of service while the complainant is not entitled for the refund as she studied only for four months and even out of the fee received, the institute had to deposit tax of Rs 11,144.

Advertising

The forum, in its judgment released Friday, held that the period of two years for the purpose of limitation needs to be counted from September 14, 2017 and thus the consumer complaint is perfectly within time. The forum further held that the institute has not shown any rule under which a student who seeks admission in its coaching centre is bound to pay any advance fee for the whole year.

The forum directed the institute to refund Rs 66,000 along with interest at 9 percent per annum, along with Rs 15,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 as litigation cost.