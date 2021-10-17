Chandigarh: Coaching institute told to pay Rs 1.01 lakh to student

The Chandigarh Consumer Commission has directed an educational institute to refund Rs 69,909 and pay Rs 32,000 as compensation and litigation cost to a student who hasn’t been satisfied with the coaching given by the institute.

Nisha Aggarwal, on behalf of her minor son, alleged that she got her son enrolled in the four- year classroom programme for JEE (Advanced) 2020 starting from April 2016 onwards. The total fee of four years was fixed at Rs 1,92,728 which was paid by the complainant by way of post-dated cheques/DDs and duly encashed by the institute, FIIT JEE Limited.

As per the complainant, her son was never satisfied with the coaching provided by the institute from day one, but, under constrained circumstances, as the institute had already taken entire course fee, he continued with the programme. After passing class 10th examination from a private school of Chandigarh and after completing second year, in the four-year classroom programme, the institute told the complainant’s son that coaching for the third and fourth year of the course would be provided in Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

The complainant alleged that the institute said that her son would also have to deposit regular admission and tuition fees for class 11th & 12th whereas initially she was told that the total fee was inclusive of school admission fee. “The son of the complainant attended the classes of the four-year programme in the abovesaid school from April 2016 to October 2018 off and on. He faced various difficulties and was not able to understand the lectures and the complaints made by him to the teachers fell on deaf ears. Even the study material was not provided to him,” alleged the complainant. After sending a legal notice, she filed a formal complaint against the institute at the Consumer Commission.

FIIT JEE Limited, in reply, submitted that the complainant withdrew her son out of her own sweet will and she never raised any request, objection or complaint with regard to any problem being faced by her son.

After hearing the matter, the commission held, “Coaching institutes should act prudently and should not be charging fee in advance for the entire course and if they do so, they should not refuse to refund, as and when asked for, by taking shelter under some self-serving clause that fee once paid is not refundable. Coaching institutes are not meant only to collect huge fee from the students and earn profits out of it, but they are also supposed to show courtesy, empathy and secure the interests of the students. No service provider can take/charge consideration of the service which neither it has provided nor has been availed. A student or a trainee may leave midstream if he/she finds the service deficient, substandard and non-yielding, and to tell him/her that fees once paid is not refundable is gross unfair trade practice on the part of OP.”

The Commission thus ordered the institute to refund Rs 69,909 (fee), and Rs 25000 as compensation and Rs 7000 as cost of litigation.