Chandigarh: Fire breaks out at IELTS coaching centre

A major fire broke out at a showroom-cum-office (SCO) of an IELTS preparation institute in Chandigarh’s Sector 17 on Monday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident, according to Fire department officials.

The officials said, a call regarding the fire breakout at SCO 88-89 was received at around 3.15 pm. The incident took place at an IELTS coaching centre named Touchstone, which is on the third floor of the building. The coaching centre’s wooden furniture and documents got engulfed in the flames. The fire also spread to SCO 92-93 which houses a garment showroom named Poshak, adjacent to the coaching centre.

Soon after receiving the call, about 10 vehicles of the Fire and Emergency department were rushed to the spot, and later, two more fire tenders were pressed into action. As the city is under lockdown, there was no one in the institute, said an official.

The fire fighters were able to douse the fire in about two hours. Meanwhile, the preliminary investigation by the fire department suggested that the fire broke due to short circuit. However, the exact cause and the estimated loss is yet to be ascertained.

