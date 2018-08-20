Chandigarh: Club manager among 12 booked for ‘misbehaving’ with guests

a case was registered against J S Kapoor and some unidentified persons. (Photo: File) a case was registered against J S Kapoor and some unidentified persons. (Photo: File)

THE ZIRAKPUR police booked around 12 people, including the manager of a night club, on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with some people who had come to the club for a party.

According to the Zirakpur police, a case was registered against J S Kapoor and some unidentified persons. Kapoor is the manager of The Village Pit Brew night club. The case was registered on the complaint of Rishab Bali, a resident of B-5 Surya tower at Zirakpur.

Bali stated in his complaint that he along with his other friends booked the night club as they had to celebrate the birthday of one of his friends. He added that after the party, some of their guests demanded shifting the place of dinner.

“The dinner was to be served outside but some of our guests wanted to have it inside. When I asked the manager, he started objecting to it. When one of our friends asked Kapoor to serve the dinner inside, he got furious and he along with some of the bouncers started beating them. We also suffered injuries,” Bali alleged in his statement.

The Zirakpur Station House Officer, Inspector Pawan Kumar, said that they booked Kapoor and his unidentified accomplices and initiated further action.

