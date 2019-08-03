Chandigarh: Club faces suspension of liquor licence for 2 months, 7 restaurants penalised

The UT excise department imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh each on seven restaurants and suspended excise licence of Paara club in Central Mall for two months after the department found several violations. A personal hearing was held in the department on Friday.

Hotel JW Marriott where 34 liquor bottles were found without hologram submitted its reply.

Additional Excise and Taxation Commissioner Rakesh Popli has asked Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner R K Chaudhary to inquire and verify the points stated in the reply by the hotel. Popli confirmed this to Newsline and said that the next date of hearing for Marriott is scheduled to be held on August 6.

The Additional Commissioner Excise said that among those penalised are Mainland China Bargain Booze, Purple Frog and Culture, all in Sector 26 where liquor without holograms was found.

“M/s Lumos- a unit of Nude foods at Godrej Eternia building at Industrial Area phase 1 was penalised as they were serving liquor in a private party without licence and their stock register was not updated as well. M/s Horse shoe bar exchange (Best Floriculture Private Limited in Industrial Area Phase 1 has also been penalised with certain violations,” said Rakesh Popli, the Additional Commissioner.

The Additional Commissioner added that Paara Club in Centra Mall has faced suspension of excise licence for two months after the department found that the club and bar was opened after 1 am and four cases had been registered in four-five months.