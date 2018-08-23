Chandigarh: CJM court orders criminal proceedings against CBI DSP

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Chief Judicial Magistrate court of Chandigarh has ordered to initiate criminal proceedings against a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of CBI for disobeying its orders by not appearing before it despite a notice to him, seeking explanation for not filing status report regarding a forgery case of 2015.

The court last month had ordered to file a complaint under sections 166 (Public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person) and 174 (Non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, against Rajesh Khatri, DSP, CBI, Anti Corruption Branch, with ilaqa magistrate.

The CBI officers, including DIG, ACB Branch, however, did not revert to the messages and calls by Chandigarh Newsline.

As per Advocate Vaneesh Khanna, the case of forgery and cheating was transferred from Chandigarh Police to the CBI after the daughter of one of the accused had levelled graft charges against two officers of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

In 2015, the case of forgery and cheating had been registered by Chandigarh Police on complaint of one Deepa Duggal against one G S Chawla, his wife Jagjeet Kaur, son H S Chawla, G S Bhatti (father-in-law of Chawla junior) and Sarabjit Singh (friend of Bhatti).

All five allegedly forged documents to get bank loan for a property, which was being sold by Duggal at Sector 9, Chandigarh.

A counter case was registered against Duggal at Sector 3 police station on the complaint of Chawla senior, accusing the former of concealing some legal facts about the Sector 9 property. Both the matters were being investigated by the EOW of the Chandigarh Police.

Meanwhile, Guneet Kaur, daughter of Chawla, lodged a complaint with the CBI accusing two EOW officers of demanding Rs 40 lakh for settling the case and not arresting her father. The CBI had then laid a trap in August 2015 and arrested former DSP, EOW, R C Meena, along with Sub-inspector (SI) Surinder Kumar from their office at Sector 17. The CBI had also arrested two businessmen, Aman Grover, owner of K L G Hotel, and Sanjay Dahuja, owner of Berkeley Automobiles, for allegedly accepting the bribe on behalf of DSP Meena and SI Kumar.

Meanwhile, Duggal moved an application in the district court under Section 156 (3) CrPc through her counsel, Advocate Khanna, to monitor the investigations carried out by the Chandigarh Police. An Assistant SI of EOW appeared in the court and told it that both the cases, against Duggal and Chawlas, have been transferred to the CBI by the union territory home department. Thus Duggal moved a plea to make the CBI a party in her application in 2015, which was allowed by the court in July 2017, and the investigating officer (IO) of the case was issued a notice to appear along with the case diary.

In December 2017, the IO of the case, Khatri, appeared and apprised the court that legal opinion of different law officers was being taken and that the investigation would be concluded within 45 days. Khatri was issued another notice by the court to appear before it on July 9, 2018, however he did not turn up. Accordingly, bailable arrest warrants were issued against the IO, DSP Khatri, who then appeared in the court on July 16, and said that he was busy in preparation of final report in another case on July 9 and thus he could not appear.

However, the court observed that despite undertaking given in December 2017 that the investigation shall be concluded within 45 days, no final report was filed till date. “…in utter disregard to the summons issued by this court, the IO has failed to appear… despite service. Instead of giving any plausible explanation, he submitted that he was busy in preparation of final report in some other case…DSP Rajesh Khatri is shown to have intentionally omitted to attend in obedience to notice issued by the court…,” the court order read.

The CJM court also ordered to forward the copy of the order to the Superintendent of Police, CBI, ACB, Chandigarh, apprising him of the conduct of DSP Khatri and for necessary action.

On the other hand, the CBI public prosecutor on August 20 had told the court that a status report will be filed in the matter. The court has directed to file the same on September 29, which is the next date of hearing.

