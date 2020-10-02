Chandigarh civic polls to be a triangular contest — AAP to contest on all 26 seats

President of AAP Chandigarh unit, Prem Garg said that they have divided Chandigarh into seven zones and seven teams have been constituted.

A triangular contest is in the offing in the next Municipal Corporation elections in Chandigarh. The Aam Aadmi Party announced that it will be contesting on all 26 seats in the coming Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, which are scheduled to be held next year.

President of AAP Chandigarh unit, Prem Garg said that they have divided Chandigarh into seven zones and seven teams have been constituted. “Each team comprises seven members and each zone has few wards and two three villages. The members are a part of the committee that will be visiting each area to address people’s problems,” Garg said.

The AAP has also drafted rough points that would find a place in their manifesto. They said that on the lines of Delhi, there would be no tax imposed on the residents for the next five years and the civic body would not run in losses, but would earn profits.

“Like right now, they have been saying that the civic body is in losses and that there is a need to impose taxes or additional charges, but we ensure that we will not let that happen. The road recarpeting work which they are doing in Rs 60 crore, we promise to get it done in Rs 6 crore. There is a Bitumen spray that is required to be done for the roads’ maintenance on the lines of the pattern abroad, which these officials do not do for their own corrupt practices, so that they get an opportunity to recarpet the road again and again, as these roads do not have much life,” Garg said.

The Aam Aadmi Party also stated that the washrooms at Parade Ground in Sector 17 are being renovated for Rs 30 lakh, however, they could get it done in just Rs 3 lakh.

“We will work on the lines of our party in Delhi, which has a fair and transparent way of working- no corruption,” he said, adding that the party is being joined by different professionals, including doctors and retired bureaucrats, who would be assisting them in the polls.

Two days back, two time former councillor Chander Mukhi Sharma joined the AAP. Garg said that he will be the coordinator of the MC elections and “this time, the city residents want BJP and Congress mukt Chandigarh”.

