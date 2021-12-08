Chandigarh civic polls: Seeking a seat in House are several lawyers, tailors, farmers

December 8, 2021 12:53:30 pm
Ward 18
BJP – Sunita Dhawan
Movable assets – ` 33. 96 lakh
Immovable assets – ` 12 lakh
Liabilities- Nil
Profession – Councillor and businesswoman
Education- BA from Kurukshetra University
Congress —Saroj Sharma
Movable assets – Rs 4.91 lakh
Immovable assets – Nil
Liabilities- Nil
Profession – Social worker
Education- BA from Panjab University
AAP – Taruna Mehta
Movable assets – ` 5.08 lakh
Immovable assets – Nil
Liabilities- Nil
Profession – Homemaker
Education- MA English from Charan Singh University Meerut
Ward 19
BJP – Yogita Vicky Shera
Movable assets – Nil
Immovable assets – Nil
Liabilities- Nil
Profession – Tailoring
Education- Middle school from Punjab School Education Board
Congress -Kamlesh Banarsi Das
Movable assets – 50.35 lakh
Immovable assets – 2.5 Crore
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – Businessman
Education – BA from Panjab University
AAP —Neha Mushawat
Movable assets – 2.5 lakh
Immovable assets – Nil
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – Service
Education – B.Ed from Dev Samaj College of Education sector 36 Chandigarh
Ward 20
BJP – Devi Singh
Movable assets – 3.76 lakh
Immovable assets – Nil
Liabilities- Nil
Profession – Social activist
Education – 10th from Government School, Hallomajra, Chandigarh
Congress —Gurcharanjit
Movable assets – 6.96 lakh
Immovable assets – 90 lakh
Liabilities- Nil
Profession – Businessman
Education – 7th from Government High school, Hallomajra, Chandigarh
AAP —Rajesh Chaudhary
Movable assets – 5.16 lakh
Immovable assets – Nil
Liabilities- Nil
Profession – job at Maha Laxmi Enterprises
Education – 10th from SN High School, Bihar
Ward 21
BJP – Davesh Moudgil
Movable assets – ` 97.18 lakh
Immovable assets – ` 95 lakh
Liabilities – ` 49.16 lakh
Profession – Practising advocate
Education – MA Political Science, Panjab University
Congress —Basant Singh
Movable assets – ` 30.91 lakh
Immovable assets – ` 3.53 Crore
Liabilities – ` 51 lakh
Profession – Businessman
Education – 10th from Punjab School Education Board
AAP —Jasvir Singh
Movable assets – `1.81 Crore
Immovable assets – `2 Crore
Liabilities – ` 9.37 lakh
Profession – Real estate business
Education – BA from Panjab University, Chandigarh
Ward 22
BJP – Heera Negi
Movable assets – ` 18.57 lakh
Immovable assets – ` 50,000
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – Social worker
Education – Inter mediate from Uttarakhand
Congress —Balwinder Kaur
Movable assets – ` 35 lakh
Immovable assets – ` 8.10 Crore
Liabilities – Nil
Business
Education – BA from Government College for Women, Chandigarh
AAP —Anju Katyal
Movable assets – ` 26.06 lakh
Immovable assets – Nil
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – GM Operations at Unnati Developers Pvt Ltd
Education – BA from SD College, Ambala
Ward 23
BJP – Neha Arora
Movable assets – ` 61.7 lakh
Immovable assets – `1.46 Crore
Liabilities – ` 30.56 lakh
Profession – Businessman
Education – MA and MCA from Panjab University and Punjab Technical University, respectively
Congress —Ravinder Kaur Gujral
Movable assets – `40 lakh
Immovable assets – `10 lakh
Liabilities – Car loan of ` 2.6 lakh pending
Profession – Tutor
Education – MA Punjabi from Panjab University, Chandigarh
AAP —Prem Lata
Movable assets – `14.38 lakh
Immovable assets – ` 60 lakh
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – Homemaker
Education – Diploma in hair and skin care
Ward 24
BJP – Sachin Kumar
Movable assets – 9.68 lakh
Immovable assets – 40 lakh
Liabilities – 14 lakh
Profession – Lawyer
Education – BA LLB from Panjab University, Chandigarh
Congress —Jasbir Singh Bunty
Movable assets – 5.48 lakh
Immovable assets – 4.07 Crore
Liabilities – 79.2 lakh
Business – Director of Modern Infra Plus Pvt Ltd
Education – Diploma in Textile Chemistry
AAP —Heera Lal Kundra
Movable assets – ` 7 lakh
Immovable assets – Nil
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – Lawyer
Education – BA LLB from Panjab University, Chandigarh
Ward 25
BJP – Vijay Rana
Movable assets – ` 47.37 lakh
Immovable assets – Nil
Liabilities – `18.01 lakh
Profession – Law student
Education – 12th from Punjab School Education Board
Congress – Mohan Singh Rana
Movable assets – `16.22 lakh
Immovable assets – ` 6.80 Crore
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – Lawyer
Education – BA LLB from Panjab University, Chandigarh
AAP —Yogesh Dhingra
Movable assets – ` 26.73 lakh
Immovable assets – Nil
Liabilities – ` 14.23 lakh
Profession – Lawyer
Education – BA LLB from Panjab University, Chandigarh
Congress —Jagjit Singh Kang
Movable assets – ` 38.74 lakh
Immovable assets – ` 18.25 Crore
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – Farmer
Education – Graduate from GCM Sector 11, Chandigarh
AAP —Manaur Khan
Movable assets – ` 48.40 lakh
Immovable assets – ` 5.62 Crore
Liabilities – ` 2.25 Crore
Profession – Proprietor at Raja Industries
Education – 8th from Government Middle School, Maniya, Siwan
Ward 30
BJP – Shakti Devshali
Movable assets – ` 7.61 lakh
Immovable assets – Nil
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – Typing and documentation centre
Education – BA through correspondence
Congress —Atinder Singh Robby
Movable assets – ` 7.30 lakh
Immovable assets – `1.90 Crore
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – Lawyer
Education – MA from Panjab University
AAP —Vikram Pudhir
Movable assets – `1.07
Immovable assets – Nil
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – Service
Education – No info available
Ward 31
BJP – Bharat Kumar
Movable assets – ` 21.24 lakh
Immovable assets – Nil
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – Self employed
Education – 12th from Government School, Ram Darbar
Congress —Satish Kumar
Movable assets – ` 5.05 Crore
Immovable assets – Nil
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – Transportation
Education – 11th from SGGS College, Sector 26, Chandigarh
AAP —Lakhwinder Singh Billu
Movable assets – ` 4.54 lakh
Immovable assets – Nil
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – Businessman
Education – 9th from Punjab School Education Board
Ward 32
BJP – Jasmanpreet Singh
Movable assets – `15.33 lakh
Immovable assets – Nil
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – Lawyer
Education – BA LLB from Rajasthan
Congress —Abhishek Sharma Shanky
Movable assets – ` 20.62 lakh
Immovable assets – ` 70 lakh
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – Lawyer
Education – BA Legislative Law from Uttarakhand
AAP —Sanjeev Kochhar
Movable assets – `17.75 lakh
Immovable assets – `1.30 Crore
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – Journalist
Education – Mass Communication, Panjab University
Ward 33
BJP – Kanwarjeet Singh Rana
Movable assets – 2.95 lakh
Immovable assets – 1.65 Crore
Liabilities – 49.77 lakh
Profession – Agriculturist
Education – BA from SD College
Congress —Vijay Rana
Movable assets – 1.30 Crore
Immovable assets – 9.90 Crore
Liabilities – 7,000
Profession – Businessman
Education – 10th from Ambala
AAP —Shadab
Movable assets – Nil
Immovable assets – Nil
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – Garments business
Education – 10th pass
Ward 34
BJP – Bhupinder Sharma
Movable assets – `10.28 lakh
Immovable assets – ` 3.27 Crore
Liabilities – `19.20 lakh
Profession – Property consultant
Education – 12th
Congress — Gurpreet Singh
Movable assets – `1.54 lakh
Immovable assets – Nil
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – Businessman
Education – Graduate from Panjab University
AAP —Harjinder Singh Bawa
Movable assets – ` 2.34 lakh
Immovable assets – Nil
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – Photographer
Education – 10th from Government School, Sector 47D, Chandigarh
Ward 35
BJP – Rajinder Kumar Sharma
Movable assets – `16.31 lakh
Immovable assets – `1.10 Crore
Liabilities – ` 22.16 lakh
Profession – Businessman
Education – Graduation from Ropar
Congress —Davinder Gupta
Movable assets – ` 64.81 lakh
Immovable assets – `1.37 Crore
Liabilities – Nil
Profession – Social worker
Education – 10th
AAP — JJ Singh
Movable assets – 72.98 lakh
Immovable assets – 1 Crore
Liabilities – 46.84 lakh
Profession – Retired government servant
Education – MA from Panjab University
