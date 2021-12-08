Chandigarh civic polls: Seeking a seat in House are several lawyers, tailors, farmers

Ward 18

BJP – Sunita Dhawan

Movable assets – ` 33. 96 lakh

Immovable assets – ` 12 lakh

Liabilities- Nil

Profession – Councillor and businesswoman

Education- BA from Kurukshetra University

Congress —Saroj Sharma

Movable assets – Rs 4.91 lakh

Immovable assets – Nil

Liabilities- Nil

Profession – Social worker

Education- BA from Panjab University

AAP – Taruna Mehta

Movable assets – ` 5.08 lakh

Immovable assets – Nil

Liabilities- Nil

Profession – Homemaker

Education- MA English from Charan Singh University Meerut

Ward 19

BJP – Yogita Vicky Shera

Movable assets – Nil

Immovable assets – Nil

Liabilities- Nil

Profession – Tailoring

Education- Middle school from Punjab School Education Board

Congress -Kamlesh Banarsi Das

Movable assets – 50.35 lakh

Immovable assets – 2.5 Crore

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – Businessman

Education – BA from Panjab University

AAP —Neha Mushawat

Movable assets – 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets – Nil

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – Service

Education – B.Ed from Dev Samaj College of Education sector 36 Chandigarh

Ward 20

BJP – Devi Singh

Movable assets – 3.76 lakh

Immovable assets – Nil

Liabilities- Nil

Profession – Social activist

Education – 10th from Government School, Hallomajra, Chandigarh

Congress —Gurcharanjit

Movable assets – 6.96 lakh

Immovable assets – 90 lakh

Liabilities- Nil

Profession – Businessman

Education – 7th from Government High school, Hallomajra, Chandigarh

AAP —Rajesh Chaudhary

Movable assets – 5.16 lakh

Immovable assets – Nil

Liabilities- Nil

Profession – job at Maha Laxmi Enterprises

Education – 10th from SN High School, Bihar

Ward 21

BJP – Davesh Moudgil

Movable assets – ` 97.18 lakh

Immovable assets – ` 95 lakh

Liabilities – ` 49.16 lakh

Profession – Practising advocate

Education – MA Political Science, Panjab University

Congress —Basant Singh

Movable assets – ` 30.91 lakh

Immovable assets – ` 3.53 Crore

Liabilities – ` 51 lakh

Profession – Businessman

Education – 10th from Punjab School Education Board

AAP —Jasvir Singh

Movable assets – `1.81 Crore

Immovable assets – `2 Crore

Liabilities – ` 9.37 lakh

Profession – Real estate business

Education – BA from Panjab University, Chandigarh

Ward 22

BJP – Heera Negi

Movable assets – ` 18.57 lakh

Immovable assets – ` 50,000

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – Social worker

Education – Inter mediate from Uttarakhand

Congress —Balwinder Kaur

Movable assets – ` 35 lakh

Immovable assets – ` 8.10 Crore

Liabilities – Nil

Business

Education – BA from Government College for Women, Chandigarh

AAP —Anju Katyal

Movable assets – ` 26.06 lakh

Immovable assets – Nil

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – GM Operations at Unnati Developers Pvt Ltd

Education – BA from SD College, Ambala

Ward 23

BJP – Neha Arora

Movable assets – ` 61.7 lakh

Immovable assets – `1.46 Crore

Liabilities – ` 30.56 lakh

Profession – Businessman

Education – MA and MCA from Panjab University and Punjab Technical University, respectively

Congress —Ravinder Kaur Gujral

Movable assets – `40 lakh

Immovable assets – `10 lakh

Liabilities – Car loan of ` 2.6 lakh pending

Profession – Tutor

Education – MA Punjabi from Panjab University, Chandigarh

AAP —Prem Lata

Movable assets – `14.38 lakh

Immovable assets – ` 60 lakh

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – Homemaker

Education – Diploma in hair and skin care

Ward 24

BJP – Sachin Kumar

Movable assets – 9.68 lakh

Immovable assets – 40 lakh

Liabilities – 14 lakh

Profession – Lawyer

Education – BA LLB from Panjab University, Chandigarh

Congress —Jasbir Singh Bunty

Movable assets – 5.48 lakh

Immovable assets – 4.07 Crore

Liabilities – 79.2 lakh

Business – Director of Modern Infra Plus Pvt Ltd

Education – Diploma in Textile Chemistry

AAP —Heera Lal Kundra

Movable assets – ` 7 lakh

Immovable assets – Nil

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – Lawyer

Education – BA LLB from Panjab University, Chandigarh

Ward 25

BJP – Vijay Rana

Movable assets – ` 47.37 lakh

Immovable assets – Nil

Liabilities – `18.01 lakh

Profession – Law student

Education – 12th from Punjab School Education Board

Congress – Mohan Singh Rana

Movable assets – `16.22 lakh

Immovable assets – ` 6.80 Crore

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – Lawyer

Education – BA LLB from Panjab University, Chandigarh

AAP —Yogesh Dhingra

Movable assets – ` 26.73 lakh

Immovable assets – Nil

Liabilities – ` 14.23 lakh

Profession – Lawyer

Education – BA LLB from Panjab University, Chandigarh

Congress —Jagjit Singh Kang

Movable assets – ` 38.74 lakh

Immovable assets – ` 18.25 Crore

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – Farmer

Education – Graduate from GCM Sector 11, Chandigarh

AAP —Manaur Khan

Movable assets – ` 48.40 lakh

Immovable assets – ` 5.62 Crore

Liabilities – ` 2.25 Crore

Profession – Proprietor at Raja Industries

Education – 8th from Government Middle School, Maniya, Siwan

Ward 30

BJP – Shakti Devshali

Movable assets – ` 7.61 lakh

Immovable assets – Nil

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – Typing and documentation centre

Education – BA through correspondence

Congress —Atinder Singh Robby

Movable assets – ` 7.30 lakh

Immovable assets – `1.90 Crore

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – Lawyer

Education – MA from Panjab University

AAP —Vikram Pudhir

Movable assets – `1.07

Immovable assets – Nil

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – Service

Education – No info available

Ward 31

BJP – Bharat Kumar

Movable assets – ` 21.24 lakh

Immovable assets – Nil

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – Self employed

Education – 12th from Government School, Ram Darbar

Congress —Satish Kumar

Movable assets – ` 5.05 Crore

Immovable assets – Nil

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – Transportation

Education – 11th from SGGS College, Sector 26, Chandigarh

AAP —Lakhwinder Singh Billu

Movable assets – ` 4.54 lakh

Immovable assets – Nil

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – Businessman

Education – 9th from Punjab School Education Board

Ward 32

BJP – Jasmanpreet Singh

Movable assets – `15.33 lakh

Immovable assets – Nil

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – Lawyer

Education – BA LLB from Rajasthan

Congress —Abhishek Sharma Shanky

Movable assets – ` 20.62 lakh

Immovable assets – ` 70 lakh

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – Lawyer

Education – BA Legislative Law from Uttarakhand

AAP —Sanjeev Kochhar

Movable assets – `17.75 lakh

Immovable assets – `1.30 Crore

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – Journalist

Education – Mass Communication, Panjab University

Ward 33

BJP – Kanwarjeet Singh Rana

Movable assets – 2.95 lakh

Immovable assets – 1.65 Crore

Liabilities – 49.77 lakh

Profession – Agriculturist

Education – BA from SD College

Congress —Vijay Rana

Movable assets – 1.30 Crore

Immovable assets – 9.90 Crore

Liabilities – 7,000

Profession – Businessman

Education – 10th from Ambala

AAP —Shadab

Movable assets – Nil

Immovable assets – Nil

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – Garments business

Education – 10th pass

Ward 34

BJP – Bhupinder Sharma

Movable assets – `10.28 lakh

Immovable assets – ` 3.27 Crore

Liabilities – `19.20 lakh

Profession – Property consultant

Education – 12th

Congress — Gurpreet Singh

Movable assets – `1.54 lakh

Immovable assets – Nil

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – Businessman

Education – Graduate from Panjab University

AAP —Harjinder Singh Bawa

Movable assets – ` 2.34 lakh

Immovable assets – Nil

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – Photographer

Education – 10th from Government School, Sector 47D, Chandigarh

Ward 35

BJP – Rajinder Kumar Sharma

Movable assets – `16.31 lakh

Immovable assets – `1.10 Crore

Liabilities – ` 22.16 lakh

Profession – Businessman

Education – Graduation from Ropar

Congress —Davinder Gupta

Movable assets – ` 64.81 lakh

Immovable assets – `1.37 Crore

Liabilities – Nil

Profession – Social worker

Education – 10th

AAP — JJ Singh

Movable assets – 72.98 lakh

Immovable assets – 1 Crore

Liabilities – 46.84 lakh

Profession – Retired government servant

Education – MA from Panjab University