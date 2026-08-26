Who can win? BJP leadership puts Chandigarh aspirants under scanner ahead of civic polls

With increasing factionalism and the AAP seen as the main opponent, the BJP is focusing on direct voter feedback rather than local loyalties.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
6 min readChandigarhAug 26, 2026 03:19 PM IST
Chandigarh BJPAhead of the Chandigarh civic polls, the BJP has launched an internal survey to assess the winnability of potential candidates (File photo).
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Ahead of the Chandigarh civic polls, the BJP has launched an internal party survey to assess the winnability of its potential candidates, with the party high command in Delhi understood to be seeking direct feedback on the ground on aspirants’ prospects. The polls are to be held by the end of this year.

The exercise could spell trouble for some sitting BJP councillors, with sources indicating that not all incumbents may be retained if the survey finds their electoral prospects weak.

“The leadership in Delhi is conducting a survey. None of us has been told the details, and we do not know who is conducting it, but the exercise is definitely on. The feedback from the ground will matter,” a senior BJP leader said.

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AAP bigger threat

Within the BJP’s internal assessment, the AAP is being viewed as a bigger electoral threat than the Congress, particularly because of its continued hold in several city colonies and densely populated pockets. While the Congress remains a traditional rival, party leaders believe AAP’s organisational presence and voter connect in areas such as Khuda Ali Sher and other colonies could translate into a stronger challenge on the ground. The assessment has prompted the BJP to keep a closer watch on AAP’s grassroots network, rather than being lulled by its reduced strength in the current Municipal Corporation House.

Sources said names being reconsidered in BJP include Dalip Kumar, Harjit Singh, Bimla Dubey, wife of BJP leader Anil Dubey, Gurcharan Singh, Poonam and Gurbax Rawat. The final decision, however, is expected to hinge on their winnability rather than merely their position within the local organisation. Certain councillors like Kanwar Rana have supporters and opponents both.

The survey assumes significance at a time when factionalism within the Chandigarh BJP is becoming increasingly visible, with different groups pitching their own candidates for the upcoming polls. Several leaders are understood to be lobbying for aspirants considered close to their respective camps.

But the party high command, sources said, is keen to keep such internal equations out of the ticket-selection process.

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“Delhi is looking at the winnability quotient. They will not simply go by which leader is backing whom. If the survey says a candidate can win, that will carry weight,” said another senior BJP leader.

The candidature of Poonam and Gurbax Rawat, who moved to the BJP from AAP and Congress respectively, has also triggered discussions within the party. Sources said the Chandigarh BJP chief is not particularly keen on their candidature. However, their final fate, like that of other aspirants, is likely to depend on the assessment conducted by the high command.

The contest for tickets is also attracting several old players. Former mayors Davesh Moudgil and Rajesh Kalia, both of whom lost the previous civic election, are understood to be making efforts to return to the electoral fray. Some senior leaders may also seek tickets for their wives, adding to the already crowded field of aspirants.
AAP factor no longer being taken lightly

The BJP’s internal exercise also comes against the backdrop of its experience in the previous civic polls, when the local leadership was widely seen as having underestimated the AAP challenge.

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In the 2021 Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election, AAP emerged as the single largest party with 14 of the 35 seats, while the BJP won 12. The result was a significant dent to the BJP’s dominance in the city and demonstrated that AAP could make substantial inroads into the urban electorate.

This time, however, BJP leaders say the party is not taking AAP lightly.

“Last time, the AAP was underestimated by the local wing, though the Delhi leaders had warned. However, the AAP didn’t even have an organisational structure then; now it is seen as a bigger threat than Congress. The result was a wake-up call. Nobody in the organisation wants to make that mistake again,” a party insider said.

Ground reports being discussed within BJP circles indicate that AAP’s support base remains strong in several colonies, including Khuda Ali Sher and other densely populated areas. The party’s local network and its ability to connect with voters in these pockets are being closely monitored by the BJP.

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Early indication

The Chandigarh civic battle is also likely to have significance beyond the city. With the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for next year, the performance of political parties in Chandigarh could offer an early indication of urban voter sentiment and organisational strength ahead of the state contest.

For the BJP, therefore, the civic polls are shaping up as a test not only of its candidates but also of its ability to manage factionalism, anti-incumbency and the AAP challenge.

The internal survey could ultimately redraw the party’s electoral line-up, with sitting councillors, former mayors and newcomers all facing the same test.

In the emerging BJP calculus, loyalty may help secure a ticket—but only winnability is likely to secure a seat on the ballot.

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BJP setback in 2021 and present scenario

Following the recent defections of councillors from Congress and AAP to the BJP, the political arithmetic in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has changed significantly. The BJP now has 18 councillors, emerging with a clear numerical advantage, while the AAP’s strength has come down to 10. Congress has been left with the remaining seats, further weakening its position in the House.

The shift, however, may not necessarily translate into an easy electoral victory for the BJP. The defections have strengthened the party’s numbers in the current House but have also added former AAP and Congress leaders to an already crowded ticket race. With the internal party survey now focusing on winnability, the BJP leadership will have to decide whether electoral performance, organisational loyalty or the ability to retain the vote base should determine its candidates for the upcoming civic polls.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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