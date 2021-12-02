Chandigarh civic polls: 4 AAP leaders to name wards from where they will contest today

Four Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders — Prem Garg, Pradeep Chabra, Chander Mukhi Sharma and Vikram Dhawan, the vice president of the local AAP unit and son of veteran politician Harmohan Dhawan — on Thursday are likely to name the wards from which four they will contest the upcoming Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections that are scheduled to be held on December 24. The AAP has so far has already announced candidates from 26 wards.

Sources said that the four leaders had already got the nod to contest the civic body polls from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, but the leaders were yet to decide where they would contest from.

Party insiders said AAP Chandigarh unit president, Prem Garg, is lobbying to contest from Ward Number 13 (Sector 11, 12, 14).

Garg, a resident of Sector 9 in Panchkula, is yet to transfer his voter address to Chandigarh, which is mandatory if he wants to contest the polls, despite owning a house in Sector 21. A CA by profession, Garg’s Sector 21 house has been previously used by the party for elections, including in 2014 when the party had fielded actor Gul Panag as its candidate for the Lok Sabha elections. “I am in constant touch with the party and a decision regarding fielding me will be announced soon,” Garg said, when contacted.

Chander Mukhi Sharma, former president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and former general secretary of Youth Congress, had joined thw AAP in September, 2020.

Sharma, a two-time councillor himself, said, “We have been told by our party to contest in the civic body elections. I have been a councillor from Ward Number 1 (Sector 1 to 11). Since being asked by Arvind Kejriwal ji to contest the civic polls, I have got in touch with my old allies and friends. I will know the ward i am contesting from by tomorrow (Thursday) morning.”

Mukhi is at present the the election campaign committee chairman of the AAP.

This time, as per a new notification, Sector 1 to 10, will now fall under Ward Number 2. Ward Number 3 (Sector 22,23) will this time be under Ward Number 17, as per the new notification.

On the other hand, Pradeep Chabra, ex-Chandigarh Congress chief and a former Chandigarh civic body mayor, who has been a councillor from Ward number 3, said, “Although I have been told to contest the civic body elections, I am yet to decide whether i will be in the fray or not. I will take a decision regarding the same on Thursday. So far, i have not been able to get in touch with my supporters and get a feedback from them. We still have two days before the last date for filing of nominations.”