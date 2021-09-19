Chandigarh civic employees to cycle to work on October 1

On October 1, all civic employees in Chandigarh will cycle to work.

In the run-up to the World Car Free Day, Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra on Sunday cycled in the city.

Commissioner Mitra stated that she will personally greet those employees who will cycle to work. “I shall personally greet all employees who come on cycle. We will be celebrating ‘cycle to work’ on October 1. I will ride to the office on the cycle myself. It will be under the banner freedom to cycle,” Mitra said.

Mitra said she enjoyed riding after almost 25 years. She drove from industrial area phase 2 to Tribune chowk to wave mall lights, to sector 18-19-20-21 roundabout to Sector 33-34 lights to the Japanese garden, and the back to Cloud nine in Industrial area phase I.

In 2018, the then Municipal Commissioner Jitender Yadav had made it mandatory for employees to come to the office on cycle every Wednesday and allowed only those living at far-off places to use public transport. He had made the MC office a no-vehicle zone every Wednesday. However, the practice was discontinued after several employees cited issues like sweating in the heat and difficulties in cycling to work.

Later the MC had even urged the councilors coming to the civic body office to cycle. However, the councilors had refused saying that it is wasn’t possible due to lack of proper infrastructure.