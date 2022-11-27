With assistance from Chandigarh civic body, zero-waste events gain momentum

To move towards garbage-free city by conducting zero-waste events, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation supported yet another wedding held Friday night at Sector 35. It was the second such event handheld by the civic body.

Spearheading the mission of making Chandigarh number 1 in the country in terms of waste minimisation at source, reuse and recycle of waste, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had also conducted a ‘Zero Waste Wedding’ of a couple of two Attawa based families.

Ram Kumar’s daughter Pooja married Mukesh, son of Sarnam Singh, both from Attawa village, at Sector 35 and where a 100 per cent scientific processing of waste was done at the venue.

While sharing information about the initiative of conducting zero-waste events, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said that public events pose a challenge for the civic body in terms of generating substantial quantities of waste and their subsequent disposal. There is also a need to ensure that going forward, all public events be conducted on these principles, she said, adding that to minimise the amount of waste and need for their safe disposal are the major components of the zero-waste events. This would be possible through the use of environment friendly products, easy access toilets and waste disposal facilities at such events, she added.

Adopting the 3R principles and principles of circular economy for reducing, reusing, and recycling waste to ensure maximum resource recovery, the event was conducted aiming at elimination of single-use plastic products under the SBM-U 2.0.

Mitra added that sufficient safaikarmacharies were deployed along with one waste collection vehicle at the venues while water sprinklers were used to curb dust pollution at outdoor events, besides providing twin litter bins and mobile toilet vans.

According to the officials, several parameters were followed during the events including the use of no plastic. The event details were printed on eco-friendly paper material. Natural flowers were used for decoration purposes which were later composted.

The access to the venue was differently abled friendly and no plastic water bottles, cups were used in the wedding. Officials also stated that water and food were served in stainless steel glasses procured from the MCC bartan bhandar. Only bio-degradable cups were used for coffee and soft drinks that were served to the guests and hand sanitizers at the snacks counter and eating tables were placed, the civic body said.

Mitra said that a robust mechanism was adopted to handle waste at event site. All the waste collected were periodically emptied and transported in a segregated manner.