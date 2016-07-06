Chandigarh civic body writes to engineering department, says rectify faults in parking lots

The Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation has written a letter to the engineering department directing them to rectify the faults found in the paid parking lots during the recent inspections.

In the letter, the Joint Commissioner pointed out that there was no complaint box at the paid parking lots and no proper boards were installed especially those which indicate free parking space for the handicap apart from other deficiencies.

“ Sign boards with a rate list and details of contractor were not found on all the entry gates. It requires immediate installation of boards giving details of parking contractor, rates and free parking area for handicap, ” stated the letter addressed to Chief Engineer.

Watch Video: What’s making news

It further stated, “The barricades are in a poor condition and needs immediate repair and replacement. Complaint box are not available and there is no dedicated parking space for four and two wheelers.”

The letter mentioned that respective executive engineers of the area concerned may be asked immediately to carry out the requisite works.

Sources said that most of the parking lots lack proper boards mentioning the parking rates so as to avoid overcharging.

Chandigarh Newsline had reported how people were being fleeced by the parking contractors at the parking lots of Sukhna lake,Sector 22 B and Sector 35. In case of four wheelers the contractors were charging Rs 10 instead of Rs 5 while for two wheelers, Rs 5 was being charged in place of Rs 2. An inspection was carried out twice in consecutive days where issue of overcharging was found.

Notably, there was a ruckus at Sector 22 B parking lot on Sunday when the attendant present was found charging Rs 10 instead of Rs 5 and issuing slips of M-entry(Multiple entry) even if a someone had to enter the market once.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App