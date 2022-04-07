Chandigarh civic body wants own Assembly, UT status retained

Wading into the renewed political tug-of-war over its status, Chandigarh on Thursday demanded its own legislative Assembly, while calling on both Haryana and Punjab to develop their independent capital cities. A resolution passed in this regard by the Municipal Corporation General House read: “…Keeping in view the sentiments of the residents of Chandigarh, its status of Union Territory should be maintained. Rather state legislative Assembly should be constituted in Chandigarh so as to enable the residents to decide about the policies and future of the city themselves. Besides this, Centre should intervene and direct Haryana and Punjab governments to develop their own independent capital cities”

Only BJP councillors were present in the Municipal Corporation House when the resolution was passed, with the councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal staging a walkout. The resolution was read out in the House by BJP councilor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu.

The special House meeting was convened after Punjab and Haryana passed resolutions laying their claim over Chandigarh.

In the House of 35, the BJP has 13 councillors, AAP has 14, while Congress has seven and the Shiromani Akali Dal has one.

AAP councillors argued that such an agenda did not fall in the purview of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and the Centre should decide the fate of the city. They asked BJP Mayor Sarabjit Kaur whether it was in the jurisdiction of the MC House to discuss the matter. Commissioner Anindita Mitra then clarified that the meeting was convened under Section 55 (2) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act 1976 extended to Chandigarh.

The House also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for implementing Central service rules in the city, thus “benefiting” its employees.

BJP councillors had come to the House carrying placards: “Chandigarh na to Kejriwal ka…na hi Bhagwant Mann ka.”

AAP councillors questioned why Haryana CM was not mentioned as the state too has passed a resolution staking claim over Chandigarh.

BJP councilor Harpreet Kaur Babla, meanwhile, said: “We are upset with the the two states claiming Chandigarh. No one has any right on Chandigarh…No one has any right on it – neither Punjab nor Haryana. Moreover, I want to ask if Punjab or Haryana have ever helped Chandigarh in any way. Have they contributed any penny ever?”

She demanded that Chandigarh should have its own special cadre too, adding: “If you see the officers here, Home Secretary is from Haryana, Finance Secretary is from Punjab. Officers are either from Punjab cadre or Haryana cadre. Why can’t Chandigarh have its own special cadre? Chandigarh is known as an educational hub where children from other states come to study, but there are officers from other states running the administration here….We will not let Chandigarh go to anyone and we will fight for Chandigarh till our last breath.”

As AAP councillors tried countering BJP over the issue, Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh said: “Chandigarh has been turned into a football by Punjab and Haryana. But it (the matter) isn’t under their (MC’s) purview.”

Gradually, all seven Congress councillors, 14 AAP councillors and one Akali Dal councillor staged a walkout demanding that discussion on hiked water tariff be taken up first.

HOW IT ALL STARTED

The tussle over Chandigarh renewed last month after Home Minister Shah announced the implementation of central services rules in the city, replacing Punjab service rules, a move that triggered a political row.

On April 1, Punjab then called a one-day special session of the state assembly where a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state was adopted.

Four days later, the Haryana Assembly passed a resolution urging the Central government not to take any steps that would disturb the existing balance and to maintain harmony till all the issues emanating from the reorganisation of Punjab are settled.

The Haryana assembly also denounced the neighbouring state for staking claim over Chandigarh.