Chandigarh: Civic body to spend Rs 10 lakh on 5-hour stray dog meet tomorrow

The cash-starved civic body will spend Rs 10 lakh on a five-hour conference that is to be organised at Hotel Mountview on prevention of rabies and stray dog management on Saturday.

The conference will begin at 12 noon and the last valedictory function will conclude at 5 pm. Although it was the UT Administration that had said that there should be a national conference on the stray dog management, the Municipal Corporation will be spending money from its own kitty.

Chennai-based animal welfare organisation Blue Cross of India will deliver a lecture on animal birth control programme, experts from Uttar Pradesh’s Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bengaluru’s Reference Laboratory and Ludhiana’s Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will discuss rabies prevention.

Special Commissioner Sanjay Jha said that the conference will help create awareness among city residents and experts will bring in ideas implemented in their respective cities.

While sharing information about this initiative during a press conference at UT Guest House here on Thursday, Jha said that UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore will inaugurate the conference at 11 am. He said that this would be a first-of-its-kind national conference on this sensitive public concern.

The Special Commissioner specified that the reasons behind organizing the conference are to evolve means to manage stray dog population and safeguard the public from the disease with a humane approach.

He said that the speakers slated to take part in the conference are experts in their field, working on the latest developments and improvements on rabies prevention as well as stray dog management aspects. They have been at decision-making positions and are involved with the latest developments in this field.

“This interaction is certainly going to give a boost to reduce man and dog conflict through presentations by these experts. Later, implementation will be done in not only City Beautiful Chandigarh but also at the national level. This will give long-time solutions to curtailing rabies incidents among dogs and thereby safeguarding the human population from the deadly disease,” he said.

Jha added that the interaction and communication with the experts in this field would highlight the public concerns and their solutions. The measures suggested would surely resolve the scare of dog bites and rabies.

The experts who will be attending the conference are coming from Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Ludhiana, Izatnagar, and Delhi.

Representatives of Resident Welfare Associations, Beopar Mandal, local NGOs as well as from other states/UTs, medical and veterinary fraternity from states and UTs too will participate in the same.

13,000 stray dogs in city

The stray dog count was 7,847 in the city in 2012 and now it has touched around 13,000. This is despite the fact the corporation claims that they have sterilised 14,443 stray dogs. Special Commissioner Sanjay Jha said that the sterilisation needs to be intensified and despite so much efforts, the number has gone up. He said that the number could have gone even higher if they didn’t carry out this sterilisation.