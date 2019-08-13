Chandigarh civic body to sign MoU with NITTR on ensuring quality in road recarpeting work

After facing criticism for constructing bad roads in the city, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is now all set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the NITTTR for 30 years to ensure that quality in the road recarpeting work is not compromised by the civic engineers at any point of time.

Advertising

Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation K K Yadav had last month contacted the NITTTR professors after he got to know that civic engineers were getting the quality test from private consultants as well.

Yadav said that they had proposed to the NITTTR to sign an MoU with them.

Sources in the NITTTR said that they had agreed to the Commissioner’s proposal and even submitted the draft.

Advertising

Under this, no road work would be carried out before the go-ahead by the NITTTR professors from the department of civil engineering. Also, they can inspect the work mid-way to check if it is being done as per required standards.

“If the professors do not give clearance to the road work or highlights anomalies, other than blacklisting the contractor, it can even lead to suspension of the junior engineer concerned or SDO concerned,” a senior official from the building and roads wing said.

Besides coming up with long-term solutions to ensure longer life of the road and checking that proper specifications have been followed, the entity will also maintain records of each road as to which all material has earlier been used and with what specifications. Interestingly, there is no historical data of roads available with the road divisions to know which all material has been used in the past on the specific road. The particular road history will be with NITTTR and a copy of the same would be provided to MC’s building and roads wing as well.

Chandigarh Newsline in a series of stories last month had highlighted how Rs 50.73 crore spent on road recarpeting has literally gone down the drain. Newsline visited recarpeted roads with former chief engineer where he pointed out construction defects. The Municipal Corporation manages 80 per cent of the roads (V3, V4, V5, V6, parking roads, village roads, phirni roads) in the city and the administration has just V1 and V2 roads.

After the series, the Commissioner had also convened a meeting with the NITTR officials on Monday and a presentation by Dr Ajay Duggal, Associate Professor of the department, was given .

In the presentation at that time, the professor had said that thin surfacing is to be followed with even 12 mm of layering instead of high quantities of layers. He also suggested that sealing can be done on internal lanes with residential areas instead of bitumen coating because in those areas, people carry out washing and water remains stagnant affecting the life of the road.

The agency had also suggested that it was not pertinent that roads have to be recarpeted after every five years. If periodic maintenance is done in an efficient way, there is no requirement of this recarpeting because the life of the road can be extended to 10 years. “Only a review can be done after five years,” the professor had said.