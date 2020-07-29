Chandigarh Civic body to discuss garbage plant operation on July 30

The committee observed that a large quantity of compost and refuse-derived fuel is lying at the plant which is hampering the further processing of garbage due to paucity of space. The committee observed that a large quantity of compost and refuse-derived fuel is lying at the plant which is hampering the further processing of garbage due to paucity of space.

The General House of the Municipal Corporation will be discussing the operation and maintenance of the garbage processing plant at Dadumajra that has been taken over from the Jaypee group.

The House meeting is scheduled to take place on July 30. The House will be discussing the report of the committee of councillors that visited the plant and gave its observations. The report specified that there is about 25,000 MT legacy waste lying at the plant which needs to be shifted to the dumping ground. The committee said that an analysis of expenditure be made in this regard.

The committee observed that a large quantity of compost and refuse-derived fuel is lying at the plant which is hampering the further processing of garbage due to paucity of space. The committee also spoke about repair of machinery as the same requires urgent repair and an estimate be made.

F and CC meeting

A meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee of the Municipal Corporation was held here on Monday. The committee discussed the developmental projects for which the MC got dedicated funds, including roads, strengthening of sewerage system, water supply and strengthening of water storage tanks at waterworks, Sector 39. The members asked the officers concerned to speed up the projects. Also, the engineers were asked to remove horticulture waste after tree pruning and grass cutting etc., malba after cleaning road gullies and debris near the road berms be lifted immediately. The committee asked the engineers to speed up the fixing of electricity poles and provision of lights, where dark spots were identified. The committee accorded approval to revised rough cost estimate for providing and fixing shed for wood piles and shed at No.5 cremation site for making weather-proof arrangement at cremation ground in Sector 25, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 48.03 lakh. Also, approval was accorded to the recommendations regarding revision of rent and extension in tenure of shops of villages.

