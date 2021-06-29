Chandigarh civic body to consider buying 44 sets of breathing apparatus for firemen

The breathing apparatus is a life-saving equipment used by fireman to rescue people trapped in an atmosphere of poisonous gases and places like sewerage factories involved in manufacturing or using such gases.

As breathing apparatus of the UT fire personnel have become outdated, the Chandigarh civic body may get new breathing apparatus for the firemen.

The civic body in the General House meeting will be considering to approve the purchase of 44 sets of breathing apparatus for fire and rescue services for Rs 68.16,516.

The breathing apparatus is a life-saving equipment used by fireman to rescue people trapped in an atmosphere of poisonous gases and places like sewerage factories involved in manufacturing or using such gases.

A zero-error breathing apparatus set not only helps the firemen to rescue trapped persons but also builds confidence in him about his safety.

“The breathing apparatus has two most important components, ie BA set cylinder contains compressed fresh air or oxygen and demand valve. The function of demand valve is to convert the fresh air at high pressure and supply to the wearer according to his requirement. Both these components need to be kept in perfect condition. Any speck of doubt in the functioning of demand valve can prove detrimental to the life of wearer,” it was specified in the agenda item.

At present, all the breathing apparatus with the UT are outdated and have outlived their life of four years as fixed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Most of the existing apparatus are more than 10-year-old and thus, are not dependable for rescue operations and need replacement.

Earlier, an agenda item was placed before the Finance and Contract Committee for the purchase of 44 sets of breathing apparatus in its meeting on April 30, 2018. The F&CC had noted, “The Committee considered and approved the proposal to purchase 44 breathing apparatus sets for Fire and Emergency Services MC, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 46.81,600 via e-tendering.”

This bid for the breathing apparatus was floated on Gem portal five times but it could not be finalised. Meanwhile, the fresh specifications for the purchase of the apparatus sets with Chemical Biological Radiological and Necular defence/protective (CBRN) have been estimated to be around Rs 1.54.989 per unit, and thus, the fresh estimate for 44 sets have been set as Rs 68.16,516, regarding which the agenda has been passed.

Study tours to Delhi, Ambala for garbage processing plant

The General House of Municipal Corporation Chandigarh will also discuss the report of study tour undertaken by councillors to Delhi and Ambala for upgradation of garbage processing plant. The report will be put before the House for discussion on Tuesday.

The agenda item regarding the expression of interest for upgradation and maintenance of garbage processing plant at Chandigarh was placed before the General House of MC in its 297th meeting held on May 31 wherein it was decided to visit some plants before finalising any technology of waste processing,

Accordingly, a visit was made by the following councillors and officials to Delhi on June 16, 2021.

The report of the plants visited has been compiled.

In the case of M/s Hyderabad Integrated MSW Pvt Ltd, it was stated that the company participated in the EOI process, called for the project.

“The company is maintaining Integrated Project Processing and Disposal of 2700 TPD for NDMC, Delhi. The plant is situated at Bawana, Industrial Area, Delhi. 2100 TPD garbage is collected by the agency from parts of North Delhi Municipal Corporation and stored in storage yard. The dry waste is used for generation of power through boilers and turbines. 24 MW power is generated. Whereas wet waste is used for the production of compost @ 80 MT per day. There is proper system of leachate collection and its treatment via Leachate Treatment Plant,” it was specified.

In the case of JITF Urban Infrastructure Ltd, New Delhi, it was said that the company did not participate in the current EOI process.

“However, their Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Processing plant on DBOT basis at Timarpur. Okhla, New Delhi, is processing 1950 TPD waste to energy. The garbage is collected by MC Delhi and provided to agency for processing. The waste is fed to boilers and 20.9 MW power is generated through turbines. There is a proper leachate collection and treatment system,” it was stated.

Another visit was made to Ambala on June 22 by the councillors and officials

In the report of the plant visited, it was stated that in M/s Suntan Life, Panchkula, the company participated in the EOI process. “The company operates and maintains bio-methanation plant at Ambala with a capacity of 80 TPD wet waste. The wet waste from Panchkula and other small townships is transferred to this plant,” it was said. The waste is processed and segregated into liquid and solid manure at the plant.

This agenda item has been submitted for consideration.

Kaimbwala village may get direct drinking water pipeline

As a tubewell failed in Kaimbwala village with groundwater going below the tubewell’s depth, the civic body may provide a direct drinking water pipeline from the waterworks.

The providing and laying of D.I. water supply pipe line for supplying canal water from Sector 4 waterworks to village Kaimbwala will be done at a cost of Rs 1.21 crore. “The necessity of its preparation has arisen due to the reason that the water level in the tubewells is depleting 1.5 metre to 2.0 meter. Every year the discharge of tubewells is also decreasing. At present the water supply network of village Kaimbwala is based on T/wells & there is no canal water supply available in village Kaimbwala,” specified an agenda item.