Chandigarh civic body to bear expenses of horticulture waste disposal in public parks

Bringing cheer to the Residents Welfare Associations, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation agreed to bear the expenses of tipping and disposing of the horticulture waste from the public parks, which are partially maintained by the RWAs.

The matter will be tabled for approval before the schedule virtual house meeting Monday.

Sources said, for gaining the consent of all the stakeholders including councillor, a clause of the MoU signed between the MC and RWAs will be changed during Monday’s house meeting. Around 600 public parks are being maintained by RWAs and MC jointly.

One of the office bearers of Sector 38 Resident Welfare Association, Santosh Singh said, “It was our long pending demand before the MC officers and area councillor. We were disposing the horticulture waste with our money. It included the tipping charges and cost of vehicles engaged for ferrying the waste. Disposal of the waste is the responsibility of the MC. We will save huge money and that money will be spent on beautification of parks.”

MC Commissioner, KK Yadav said, “An MoU has been already signed between the RWAs and the MC for the maintenance of public parks and the green space. The MC bears the expenses of installation of instruments, lights, fountains and other infrastructure, while RWAs are responsible for the maintenance of the installed instruments and the plants. We are sure that the house will approve the agenda and the MoU will be amended.” However, some RWAs are of the opinion that they should be allowed to use parts of the green belts for vehicle parking. The MC has declined the proposal.

