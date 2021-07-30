Cash-strapped Chandigarh civic body to splurge Rs. 76 cr on banquet hall revamp

The Chandigarh civic body on Thursday approved Rs 76.40 crore for the dismantling of a Janj Ghar in Sector 47 and reconstructing it into a banquet hall, with many critics stating that the amount approved was heavily inflated and was enough to construct roads in the entire UT.

Davesh Moudgil, area councilor, and former Mayor, had taken up the issue of construction of a new Janj Ghar with chief architect of UT, and the same was posted before the civic body for approval.

The tentative scope of work for converting the existing Janj Ghar (after demolition) into a banquet hall with the approval of the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, was taken up in 282nd meeting of the General House held on February 25, 2020. Based on a tentative scope of work and digital site survey, the conceptual planning for the construction of banquet hall at Sector 47 has been prepared, subject to the site and technical feasibilities by CAUT. CAUT has sent two sets of preliminary drawings for the construction of banquet hall. As per tentative plans, the Janj Ghar is going to have two floors and three basement levels. Incidentally, the Janj Ghar in Sector 47 had been renovated by the Chandigarh civic body.

“Accordingly, a rough cost estimate amounting to Rs 76.40 crore has been prepared and submitted for arranging administrative approval under appropriate head of account — Dismantling of existing Janj Ghar and new construction of Janj Ghar. As the municipal corporation will have these funds, we may request dedicated funds from Chandigarh administration or hand the project over to the engineering wing of the Chandigarh Administration,” the agenda had said.

However, the amount approved for the new banquet hall, came under instant criticism, especially from Congress councilors.

Congress councilor, Devinder Singh Babla, said that the amount approved was enough to get new recarpeted roads in the whole of Chandigarh.

“How have they even made this estimate? I mean the whole of Chandigarh can get recarpeted roads in this amount. If we see previous community centres which were to be constructed afresh, they were all within Rs 5 to Rs 6 crore. The question now is if the Chandigarh administration is going to give them this amount,” Babla said.

Back lanes to be cleaned for Rs 3 crore

The Chandigarh municipal body has also resolved to spend Rs 3.02 crore to clean the back lanes of Ward Number 1.

Responding to the move, Congress councilor, Satish Kainth said that back lanes can be cleaned with basic amenities and such a huge amount allotment is not required at all.

“The rough cost estimate has been prepared for special repair/ maintenance of back service lanes in Sector 3,4,7,8,9,10, 11, Chandigarh, to facilitate the area residents, as these back service lanes were constructed a long time ago and have over a period of time been damaged, taken on a shabby look and was in dire need of repairs,” the agenda before the municipal corporation said.

The agenda added that the sites have been inspected by the sub divisional engineer and junior engineer, both of who found that work could be carried out at the sites.

“The area councilor, Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, has requested — vide a letter dated June 15, 2021 — to execute this work. Accordingly, a rough cost estimate amounting to Rs 3.02 crore was prepared and submitted for arranging administrative approval and allotment of funds under the appropriate head of accounts of Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh,” it was stated.

Rs 4.40 crore for gaushala

The house also resolved to spend Rs 4.40 crore to give the finishing touches to the gaushala. The cost of building and boundary wall of the gaushala and cattle pond was made at Rs 2.33 crore while the remaining money will be for providing finishing touches.

The foundation stone of this cattle pond — that is coming up at Raipur Kalan — was laid in October 2019.