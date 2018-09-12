Civic body proposes hike in fine for leaving animals on road

The municipal commissioner instructed officials to revise the fine imposed on the owners of the stray animals (Express Photo/File) The municipal commissioner instructed officials to revise the fine imposed on the owners of the stray animals (Express Photo/File)

Aiming at checking accidents due to stray animals, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has proposed around seven-fold hike in the fine imposed on the owners for leaving them on roads.

It was decided during a review meeting held on Monday evening. The Chandigarh municipal commissioner instructed officials to revise the fine imposed on the owners of the stray animals. The matter will be placed before the General House for final approval.

As per the proposed charges, in case of stray cow and buffalo, the fine is Rs 20,000, instead of existing Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively. Other than this, the owner will also have to pay fodder charges of Rs 500 per day.

For, bull and bullock, Rs 20,000 is likely to be charged as fine instead of existing Rs 1,500, while in case of a calf, it is likely to be Rs 3,000 instead of Rs 700.

In case, sheep, lambs and goats are found stray, the fine proposed has been doubled from Rs 700 to Rs 1,400 per animal. For stray camel, horse, mare, pony, mule, donkey and pig, the owner will be charged Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 2,000. For other animals, if found stray, the owners will be charged a fine of Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 2,000.

A detailed agenda prepared in this regard by the civic body stated, “In this context, it is stated that the Cattle Trespass Act, 1871, is implemented by the office of the Medical Officer of Health, which empowers impounding of stray cattle. The fine and feeding charges for every head of cattle impounded in the local area of the UT are recovered from the owner as per Gazette notification dated October 23, 2013.”

It was further specified that the stray cattle are required to be checked strictly, for which fine and feeding charges are required to be enhanced, so that the same becomes deterrent to the owners who allow their animals to roam freely without caring for human life.

A senior official of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation said that it had become important to enhance the fine. “This hefty fine will act as a deterrent to leave the cattle stray without bothering that accidents take place and they turn fatal,” the official said.

A few days back, Mohali Municipal Corporation had decided to enhance the fine for letting cattle loose by up to Rs 20,000.

