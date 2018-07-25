Chandigarh: Civic body proposes fine for not segregating waste

For failure to segregate waste in accordance with the rules, a residential house will be fined Rs 200. For failure to segregate waste in accordance with the rules, a residential house will be fined Rs 200.

Residents and commercial establishments might now have to pay penalty for not segregating waste. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has proposed different fine amounts under different categories. The issue will come up for final approval before the General House meeting scheduled to take place on July 26.

A senior official said that it had become important to introduce the penalty for not segregating waste as people didn’t follow the rule. “We distributed two coloured bins and still the waste segregation wasn’t there. If the House approves this proposal, this fine will act as a deterrent and people will start segregation,” the official said.

As per the proposal, for failure to segregate waste in accordance with the rules, a residential house will be fined Rs 200, while marriage, party or festival halls, lawns, exhibitions and fairs with area less than 5,000 square metre will have to shell out Rs 10,000. Clubs, cinema halls, pubs, community halls, multiplexes and other such places with area less than 5,000 square metre will have to shell out Rs 10,000 if they don’t segregate waste. Other non-residential areas will be charged Rs 1,000 for not carrying out segregation.

Also, those who burn solid waste or bury it will be fined Rs 5,000. For failure to deal with sanitary and horticulture waste, the residential house owner will be imposed a fine of Rs 200, while non-residential owner will be charged Rs 500. In case of construction and demolition waste, a residential house owner will be charged Rs 1,000, while the non-residential structures will be charged Rs 5,000.

The civic body also proposed a user fee for the collection of waste. Any residential unit up to 50 square metre in area will be charged Rs 50 per month, while those dwelling units between 50 square metres and 200 square metres will be charged Rs 100 per month. For dwelling unit above 250 square metres, the owner will be charged Rs 250 per month.

A street vendor will be charged Rs 100 per month.

Commercial establishments, shops and eateries will be charged Rs 500 per month as user fee, while guest houses, bhawans, dharmshalas and hostels Rs 2,000. Restaurants with seating arrangement for more than 50 persons will be charged Rs 3,000 per month, while those with less space will be charged Rs 2,000 per month. Hotels up to three stars will be charged Rs 3,000, while those above will be charged Rs 5,000 per month as user fee. Clubs, cinema halls and multiplexes will have to pay Rs 4,000 per month.

Traders penalised for using plastic

The Information, Education and Communication (IEC) team of MC, led by Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav on Tuesday raided shops at vegetable and grain markets in Sector 26, Chandigarh, to check the use of plastic bags, during which seven shokeepers were fined. They also created awareness among the shopkeepers.

The team issued seven challans of Rs 5,000 each and confiscated the plastic bags. The commissioner said that the motive is to make the city plastic-free. “The IEC team, along with sanitary inspectors, will create awareness about the ban and challan the defaulters. General public will also be sensitised against the use of plastic bags and after the awareness campaign is over, the people, carrying plastic bags, will be challaned,” he said.

He added recycling and managing waste is the best way to reduce litters. “Awareness campaigns will be organised in schools too. Citizens will have to understand resources should be used carefully by following the motto of reduce, reuse and recycle.”

